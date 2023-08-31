Thousands of fans showed-up at Simpsonville, South Carolina’s CCNB Amphitheatre to see the metal-rock band Ghost Tuesday night, but a storm and botched communication led to a cancellation — and a lot of angry ticketholders.

According to eventgoers online, the audience was forced to evacuate a few minutes into the opening band’s set after lightning was spotted nearby. Then, fans were left waiting, wondering if the show was still set to continue as planned.

CCNB Amphitheater is communicating nothing. The rain stopped an hour ago. Thousands of people are standing at the gates wanting to see @thebandGHOST and there’s no info to share. Bogus. pic.twitter.com/Lxdf2HzhRx — the D (@DieselOnRadio) August 30, 2023

We were evacuated about an hour ago this is how it’s currently going waiting to see if we can go back in pic.twitter.com/UJfFnoLGBQ — ˗ˏˋJayˎˊ˗ 𓆏 💕 (@TheShiggySimp) August 30, 2023

At first, fans thought the show was cancelled at 8 p.m., however many concertgoers stuck around after the venue posted on social media that the concert was on-hold as they attempted to “put the show back up” around 9:30 p.m.

After waiting outside for another two hours, another update finally came: the show was officially cancelled and rescheduled to Thursday night. The venue said the band’s equipment had been damaged in the rain.

According to WYFF, the city of Simpsonville spokesperson Justin Campbell said artists are responsible for keeping their own equipment protected and dry.

“We can’t make the band or the tour go onstage,” Campbell told the news station. “They reported that there was some damaged equipment for lighting or sound. And because of that, they chose not to continue the concert.”

On Wednesday, the venue announced that the show was officially cancelled due to Tuesday’s storm.

“Due to yesterday’s storm, Ghost are unable to perform tomorrow tonight at CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville, SC,” the venue said in a statement on X.

Fans took to social media to release their frustration, blaming the venue for lack of communication.

Communication was crap. Thanks a lot CCNB amphitheater 💀 — SERAPHIMEAT doesn't get a birthday gift (@SERAPHIMEAT) August 31, 2023

I’m really so super duper glad that we had to stand outside the CCNB amphitheater for THREE hours with no updates on if we were going to see Ghost or not, with staff LAUGHING at us when we tried to ask questions. Absolutely not on the band, just the venue. — azzy |NOT SPOILER FREE| (@azzy4523) August 30, 2023

Everyone leaving the simpsonville ghost concert at 11pm after waiting outside the gates for 3 hours soaking wet pic.twitter.com/d70wQne0lg — 🦇🍓!! Clay !!🍓🦇 (@cornflowerco) August 31, 2023

Ghost finally took to Instagram on Wednesday after they had to “maneuver through a lot of bureaucratic hoops” to clarify “what really happened.” The band noted that they were already concerned when their trucks and buses arrived at the venue because the venue has a small roof and no coverings. However, the band said they were “assured the weather would be fine later that day.”

Nonetheless, during the opener Amon Amarth’s set, a torrential rain began, as well as thunder. The band said the entire stage was flooded and although their crew covered as many pieces of equipment as they could, “it was clear that many of the key components of our show presentation were totally inoperable,” making it impossible to play.

“We insisted the venue/promoter explain IMMEDIATELY to all our fans that were patiently waiting to be let back into the venue but we were met with legalese,” the band said. “Our crew continued trying to get the system working again but after a few hours it was clear nothing would work. Today we learned it would take 2-3 days at a minimum for us to replace the electronic equipment to perform any show.”

“We re heartbroken thinking about what all you fans were put through because of this. We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience, disappointment and irritation this has caused you all. We never intended to jerk you around and have you standing out in the rain without a clear understanding of what was going on.”

Refunds will automatically be issued via point of purchase.

Ghost is currently on the Re-Imperatour, which is set to run through September 12. This isn’t their first cancellation due to weather; last week, the band had to cancel shows in Jacksonville and Tampa due to Hurricane Idalia.

Find links to ticket marketplaces and a full list of Ghost’s upcoming tour dates below.

Ghost Ticket Links

Ghost Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Ghost Tickets at ScoreBig

Ghost Tickets at SeatGeek

Ghost Tickets at StubHub

Ghost Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Ghost Tickets at Vivid Seats

Ghost Re-Imperatour 2023

Sept. 2 – The Woodlands, Texas | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 3 – Austin, Texas | Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 5 – Irving, Texas | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 7 – Albuquerque, New Mexico | Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 8 – Phoenix, Arizona | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 – Los Angeles, Californiua | The Kia Forum ^

Last Updated on August 31, 2023