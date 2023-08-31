EDM fans: Say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024 at this year’s Decadence New Year’s Eve event.

Decadence, dubbed The Digital City, will return to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on December 30 and 31. Dubbed America’s largest New Year’s Eve dance celebration, the event annually brings thousands of music lovers together for a show from a stacked list of electronic artists.

DJ and music producer Skrillex, best-known for hits like “Rumble,” “Bangarang,” and “Take U There,” will headline the event with the ball drop show on December 31 to ring-in the New Year, according to the festival news site Festive Owl.

Skrillex will be joined by the Canadian dance music duo behind “Alive” with MKLA, Zeds Dead, as well as DJ and songwriter ILLENIUM, best-known for tracks like “Takeaway” with The Chainsmokers and “Eyes Wide Shut” with Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker.

Other artists on the bill include Two Friends, Subtronics, Sofi Tukker, and Steve Aoki, as well as Brondo, Cosmic Gate, Dab The Sky, Deathpact, Fisher, Gilantis, Ganja White Night, HE$H, HOL!, John Summit, and more to be announced.

Tickets to the Colorado event will head on sale September 8.

Decadence will also hold a New Year’s Eve event at The Sky Realm in Arizona, set to also feature sets from Steve Aoki and ILLENIUM, as well as Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chris Lake, John Summit, and Oliver Heldens.

Last Updated on August 31, 2023