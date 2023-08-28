Iggy Azalea’s gig was cut short over the weekend in Saudi Arabia due to an apparent “wardrobe malfunction.”

The “Black Widow” singer was headlining the e-sports and gaming event, dubbed Gamers8, at the Boulevard Riyadh City in Riyadh on Friday. However, according to MusicNews, the rapper took to X to explain that she was not “allowed” to finish her concert. In a now-deleted tweet, Azalea explained that authorities cut the show short because “of my pants splitting.”

When one follower asked why Azalea didn’t just change her pants, she said “I did but I also said ‘Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!’ And apparently that sent the authorities over the edge.”

Another fan asked if she’d be back to play in the country, to which she replied, “Hopefully I’m allowed but I’d love to.”

Saudi Arabia has a stricter dress code than most countries, with an unofficial expectation for women to cover their knees and shoulders at all times. According to Saudi Arabia’s Public Decorum Charter, all visitors in public places “shall dress modestly” and not wear anything revealing.

It was unclear how much of the show remained, and there was no word on any refunds for ticket buyers.

Azalea returned to the music scene in 2019, five years after her smash-hit debut The New Classic, which featured hits “Black Widow,” “Change Your Life” with T.I., “Work,” and “Fancy.” In 2021, she dropped the record The End of an Era, which garnered attention for singles “Sip It” with Tyga and “Iam the Stripclub.”

On Friday, Azalea dropped the single “Money Come.”

Last Updated on August 28, 2023