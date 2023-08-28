The boyband-turned-solo pop star Liam Payne had to postpone his upcoming tour in South America.

According to the former One Direction singer, he was hospitalized with a “serious” kidney infection. He was forced to cancel his tour around South America next month while he recuperates from the infection.

“Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection,” Payne shared to his fans on Instagram. “It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

Although he was “beyond excited” to play on tour, he noted that they’re working to reschedule the dates as soon as possible. For now, however, ticketholders will be refunded and can look out for updates via their point of purchase.

“Thanks as always for your love and support, and I look forward to seeing you soon,” Payne said.

Payne was set to kick-off the tour in Peru on September 1, followed by gigs in Columbia, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina, before wrapping-up in Mexico on September 12.

His debut solo album, LP1, dropped in 2019, featuring tracks “Get Low” with Zedd, “Bedroom Floor,” and “Live Forever” with Cheat Codes. The record was followed by the 2020 EP Midnight Hour with Alesso.

See the postponed tour dates below.

Liam Payne South America Tour — POSTPONED

September 1 — Lima, Peru | Explanada Estadio Monumental

September 3 — Bogota, Colombia | Chamorro City Hall

September 5 — Santiago, Chile | Teatro Caupolican

September 7 — Sao Paulo, Brazil | The Town

September — Buenos Aires, Argentina | Movistar Arena

September — Mexico City, Mexico | Pepsi Center

Last Updated on August 28, 2023