Lauryn Hill is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her smash-hit debut record with a tour this fall.

The 17-date Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour is set to stop in cities across the globe, kicking things off at the Mysuitc Lake in Minneapolis on September 8. From there, she’ll stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the United Center in Chicago, and Los Angeles;’ Kia Forum before rounding-out the trek at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on November 9. The tour will also head out of the states for gigs including festival appearances at the Eden Festival in New Zealand and Promiseland Festival in Australia.

On a majority of the tour, Hill’s former group Fugees will provide support.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, released in August 1998, has been recognized among the greatest albums of the ’90s — and even all-time — with its intimate lyrics and neo soul/R&B sound. Within its first week, the record sold over 422,000 copies, breaking records for the first-week sales by a female artist. The record earned Hill five Grammy awards and timeless recognition for hits “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “Ex-Factor.”

The record is Hill’s only solo album to-date. She has, however, appeared on tracks with artists like Mariah Carey, Teyeana Taylor, and Pusha T.

Find Hill’s ticket links and upcoming tour dates below.

‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th Anniversary Tour Dates 2023

September 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

September 23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

October 1 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

October 3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

October 5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

October 7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

October 17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

October 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

October 21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

October 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

October 26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotia (with Fugees)

October 28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

October 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

November 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

November 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

November 7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

November 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

