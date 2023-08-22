Live Nation’s latest partnership with Vodafone will help fans get presale access to some of the hottest gigs Down Under.

Through the partnership, which also includes Live Nation’s joint venture Secret Sounds, customers will have exclusive presale access to tours in Australia, including The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours ‘Til Dawn’ tour in November. Eventgoers will also have the opportunity to win curated live music experiences like backstage passes or meet and greets.

Live Nation’s President of Brand and Marketing Partnerships ANZ Greg Segal noted in a press release that research has shown music is the “leading passion point” for Australians.

“It’s a great time for Vodafone to establish a major partnership in music with the demand for concerts and festivals at record levels,” Segal said.

Emerging artists will also benefit from the partnership; Vodafone will act as presenting partner for Live Nation’s discovery platform for emerging artists, Ones to Watch. The platform has helped artists like Halsey and Dua Lipa get recognized across the globe.

Kieran Cooney, group executive of TPG Telecom, said they’re thrilled with the partnership, allowing the chance to “bring our customers closer to the music acts they love.”

“With live events and experiences in huge demand, and fans eager to see their favourite artists more than ever before, we’re offering Vodafone customers first access to tickets and unforgettable experiences with the musicians that they love,” Cooney said.

While presale tickets to The Weeknd are available now, Vodafone promises customers early access to other acts set to perform Down Under including the Jonas Brothers, Louis Tomlinson, Post Malone, blink-18, Def Leppard and Motley Crue, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Vodafone presale tickets are available for The Weeknd here. Find out more information on the partnership here.

Last Updated on August 22, 2023