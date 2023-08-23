Ticketing platform Logitix announced a new Vice President of Business Operations on Wednesday.

The company hired Michael Ramirez to fill the role; Ramirez previously worked as the Head of Worldwide Sales Strategy & Operations for Microsoft Workloads at Amazon Web Services (AWS). In this role, Ramirez will focus on streamlining processes and maximizing both workflow and efficiencies in the company.

Logitix’s new hire comes amid the company’s plans to expand. Logitix CEO Stu Halberg said the company is “recruiting talented leaders from in and out of our direct industries.”

“Michael enters the live event industry as one of the most respected leaders in business operations for technology giants,” Halberg said. “He will play an important role in helping our team sell more tickets in more places while optimizing ticketing revenue for our diverse portfolio of clients.”

Logitix, dubbed a “one-stop shop” ticketing platform based in South Florida and Los Angeles, combines optimized pricing, distribution, and inventory management to create a platform for both sellers and buyers with tickets to sporting events and the entertainment industry.

