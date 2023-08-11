Cirque du Soleil’s holiday-themed show ‘Twas the Night Before… comes to Madison Square Garden for New York audience in December. Scheduled to be performed at both Madison Square Garden and the Chicago Theatre from December 7 through to 28, the event corresponds to Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show, inspiring from Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem titled “A Visit from Saint Nicholas”. Tickets for both engagements went on sale to the general public on Friday, August 11.

Tickets are ON SALE now to see Twas the Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil at The Theater at MSG from Dec 7 – 28! 🎟️: https://t.co/Y1RH0yXdYb pic.twitter.com/6vk19cmlnL — The Theater At MSG (@TheTheaterAtMSG) August 11, 2023

Meeting worldwide audience with circus arts shows since its establishment in 1984, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has made its path to fame with a creative approach to a variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events.

Considered among the favorite holiday shows, ‘Twas the Night Before… centers around a young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays through a festive flurry of acrobatics, performance art, and a soundtrack featuring reimagined holiday classics.

The show is conceived and directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater.

Tickets for ‘Twas the Night Before… at The Theater at Madison Square Garden start at $46. To see the show at The Chicago Theatre starts at $36.

Company has multiple shows whose schedules are being displayed on its website now, along with ‘Twas the Night Before…, including Drawn to Life, KOOZA, Michael Jackson ONE, Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL, among others. See its official website for more information.

Last Updated on August 11, 2023