The “Paris” singers of The Chainsmokers broke the attendance record at a venue in Los Angeles during their brand-new live show experience this past weekend.
The experience, dubbed The Party Never Ends, brought in a whopping 18,798 partygoers on Aug. 19 — marking the largest number of attendees at the 32-acre Los Angeles State Historic Park.
Eventgoers were met with immersive activations and a string of guest appearances throughout the event from recent collaborators Maluma, Shenseea, 347Aidan, and Charlie Hanson. The electronic duo also played the track “Summertime Friends” for the first time onstage.
The Chainsmokers have been on an uphill climb since their first breakthrough single :”#Selfie” dropped in 2014. They went on to release chart-topping tracks “Closer ” with Halsey, “Don’t Let Me Down” with Daya, “Something Just Like This” with Coldplay, and “Who Do You Love” with 5 Seconds of Summer. Last year, the pair released the record So Far So Good, which included the single “High.”
The Party Never Ends will stop next at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a two-night run on September 2 and 3, followed by shows in Vegas through the end of next month.
Find tickets and the full list of The Chainsmokers’s upcoming tour dates below:
The Chainsmokers Ticket Links
The Chainsmokers Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
The Chainsmokers Tickets at ScoreBig
The Chainsmokers Tickets at SeatGeek
The Chainsmokers Tickets at StubHub
The Chainsmokers Tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership offer
The Chainsmokers Tickets at Vivid Seats
The Chainsmokers Tour 2023
Aug. 25 — Zurich, SW | Zurich Openair
Aug. 26 — Las Vegas, NV | Encore Beach Club
Sept. 1 — New York, NY | Electric Zoo
Sept. 2 — Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 — Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 — Sao Paulo, BR | The Town
Sept. 9 — Las Vegas, NV | Encore Beach Club
Sept. 16 — Las Vegas, NV | Encore Beach Club
Sept. 23 — Las Vegas, NV | XS Las Vegas
Sept. 30 — Las Vegas, NV | Encore Beach Club
Oct. 28 — Bay Area, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
Dec. 27 — Aspen, CO | Belly Up Aspen
Dec. 28 — Aspen, CO | Belly Up Aspen
Last Updated on August 22, 2023
Leave a Reply