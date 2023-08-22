The “Paris” singers of The Chainsmokers broke the attendance record at a venue in Los Angeles during their brand-new live show experience this past weekend.

The experience, dubbed The Party Never Ends, brought in a whopping 18,798 partygoers on Aug. 19 — marking the largest number of attendees at the 32-acre Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Eventgoers were met with immersive activations and a string of guest appearances throughout the event from recent collaborators Maluma, Shenseea, 347Aidan, and Charlie Hanson. The electronic duo also played the track “Summertime Friends” for the first time onstage.

The Chainsmokers have been on an uphill climb since their first breakthrough single :”#Selfie” dropped in 2014. They went on to release chart-topping tracks “Closer ” with Halsey, “Don’t Let Me Down” with Daya, “Something Just Like This” with Coldplay, and “Who Do You Love” with 5 Seconds of Summer. Last year, the pair released the record So Far So Good, which included the single “High.”

The Party Never Ends will stop next at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a two-night run on September 2 and 3, followed by shows in Vegas through the end of next month.

Find tickets and the full list of The Chainsmokers’s upcoming tour dates below:

The Chainsmokers Tour 2023

Aug. 25 — Zurich, SW | Zurich Openair

Aug. 26 — Las Vegas, NV | Encore Beach Club

Sept. 1 — New York, NY | Electric Zoo

Sept. 2 — Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 — Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 — Sao Paulo, BR | The Town

Sept. 9 — Las Vegas, NV | Encore Beach Club

Sept. 16 — Las Vegas, NV | Encore Beach Club

Sept. 23 — Las Vegas, NV | XS Las Vegas

Sept. 30 — Las Vegas, NV | Encore Beach Club

Oct. 28 — Bay Area, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Dec. 27 — Aspen, CO | Belly Up Aspen

Dec. 28 — Aspen, CO | Belly Up Aspen

Last Updated on August 22, 2023