Country music icon Wynonna Judd takes her fans back to the ‘90s with her upcoming “Back to Wy” tour. She’ll celebrate the 20th and 21st anniversaries of her debut and sophomore solo records, Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993), by performing both albums top to bottom at each show of this exclusive trek.

The 15-city run will meet Wynonna and fans at various theaters and casinos across the U.S. this fall. Tickets to the shows go on general sale starting August 25.

The “Back to Wy” tour starts at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis on October 26, followed by gigs in Rosemont, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Louisville and more before concluding in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre on December 1.

“Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me,” Wynonna posted a statement which was accompanied by a video on her Instagram account. “Deep diving into my first two solo albums, Wynonna and Tell Me Why, track by track, will be a trip down memory lane.”

“As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life. The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see ‘herstory’ repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues…”

Wynonna first climbed-up the ladder of fame in the ‘80s alongside her mother, Naomi, in their mother-daughter country music duo, The Judds. Wynonna then led a solo path with the release of her 1992 self-titled solo debut.

Throughout her solo career, she has delivered eight studio albums, as well as more than 20 singles. Her first three singles, “She Is His Only Need,” “I Saw the Light,” and “No One Else on Earth,” all reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

In addition to five Grammy Awards, Wynonna has also achieved a success with the multi-platinum albums and sold-out tours.

Each show of “Back to Wy” tour will end with a finale of Wynonna performing some of her greatest hits from her first two albums, along with those from her legendary career as part of The Judds.

See the full list of Wynonna’s ticket links and tour dates below:

“Back to Wy” Tour Dates

October 26 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 27 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium

October 28 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino

November 2 – Rosemont, IL | Rosemont Theatre

November 3 – Bowler, WI | North Star Mohican Casino

November 4 – Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center Theater

November 9 – San Antonio, TX | Tobin Center for the Performing Arts*

November 11 – Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion

November 12 – Austin, TX | ACL Live at Moody Theatre

November 17 – Birmingham, AL | Alabama Theatre

November 18 – Bossier City, LA | Margaritaville Casino

November 19 – Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre

November 25 – Louisville, KY | Palace Theatre

November 30 – Durham, NC | Durham Performing Arts Center

December 1 – Knoxville, TN | Tennessee Theatre

