“Smack That” singer AKON is heading out on tour this fall — and fans are going to be able to sing along to all his classic hits.

The Superfan Tour is set to kick-off on November 2 in Atlanta, Georgia, followed by gigs at venues like The Fillmore in Detroit, New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Hollywood Paladium in Los Angeles, and Phoenix’s The Van Buren. He’ll stop in Boston, Philadelphia, and San Francisco before wrapping-up in Dallas, Texas at the House of Blues on December 10.

The tour promises fan-favorite hits like “Right Now (Na Na NA)” and “Beautiful” from 2008’s Freedom, as well as “Lonely” and “Locked Up” from Trouble in 2005.

AKON arrived on the hip-hop/R&B scene in the early 2000’s, coming-out swinging with his debut Trouble. The chart-topping record Konvicted followed, garnering attention for timeless hits like “Smack That” featuring Eminem,” “I Wanna Love You” with Snoop Dogg, and “I Can’t Wait” with a feature from T-Pain.

He is also recognized as a prominent producer; he founded two record labels and signed a handful of successful acts like Lady GaGa and French Montana.

Find a full list of AKON’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces.

AKON ‘The Superfan Tour’ 2023

Thu Nov 02 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Fri Nov 03 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Sun Nov 05 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Tue Nov 07 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

Sun Nov 12 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

Mon Nov 13 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

Wed Nov 15 — Toronto, ON — REBEL

Thu Nov 16 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

Fri Nov 17 — Chicago, IL — Radius Chicago

Sun Nov 19 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore

Wed Nov 29 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Thu Nov 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

Sun Dec 03 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Thu Dec 07 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

Sun Dec 10 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Last Updated on September 12, 2023