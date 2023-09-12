Indie folk band Caamp announced that they cancelled the remaining shows of their current touring schedule, citing health reasons. Lead vocalist and guitarist Taylor Meier posted a note on the band’s social media accounts regarding the cancellation, informing fans that he was not well enough to give them his best.

“Dear fans,” the statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the rest of this year is canceled. In the past few months, I have experienced some untimely knocks to my health, and the mental side of things isn’t where it needs to be. I am not well enough to give you my best.”

Meier highlighted that tickets would be refunded:

“The band and team are in full support, we need some rest. I hope you can forgive this, as we have canceled hardly any shows in our 8 touring years. All headline tickets will be refunded, and Caamp will return when I’m back on top. All my love. T”

Caamp’s expansive North American Tour was first revealed this past February and kicked-off in May with performances at amphitheaters and festivals across the nation. Before embarking on a tour this year, they dropped their third studio album, 2022’s Lavender Days, which introducing three singles from the album: “Believe,” “Apple Tree Blues,” and “Lavender Girl.”

The news regarding the cancellation came just before the band was set to perform at the Red Hat Ampitheatre in Raleigh, North Carolina on September 6. See the full list of cancelled gigs below:

September 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

September 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

September 15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

September 16 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

September 19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

September 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

November 2 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 3 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 30 – Wild Horses Music Festival

According to the band’s statement, all tickets purchased through the official ticket seller for all non-festival headlining shows will be refunded automatically.

Recently, music fans have been witnessing many postponements and cancellations of concerts due to either health issues or technical problems. The latest include Guns N’ Roses, who postponed the gig at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 9 due to illness. Similarly, an illness has caused all September dates for the Bruce Springsteen tour to be postponed, just a day ahead of the first impacted show.

A pair of shows on Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour” got pushed back, with Ticketmaster informing fans that technical/production issues are to blame. A week ago, blink-182 postponed a handful of European tour dates after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for a family emergency, and the English indie singer Ben Howard’s cancelled his upcoming North American tour, citing personal reasons.

Last Updated on September 12, 2023