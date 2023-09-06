blink-182 postponed a handful of European tour dates after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for a family emergency.

Shows were set to take place in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin from September 2 through 5 as a part of the band’s massive global reunion tour. However, just a day before Glasgow’s gig, the band announced that Barker had to return home to the states.

While the shows have not been rescheduled at this time, the band noted that more information regarding Barker’s return to Europe, as well as rescheduled dates, would be announced soon.

Although it is unclear why the 47-year-old had to return home, Barker shared a series of pictures on his Instagram story hours before the announcement in a prayer room.

The band hasn’t announced any word on whether Barker will return to Europe, yet they’re scheduled to perform in Belgium on Friday, followed by gigs across Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway this month.

blink-182’s ongoing tour is the first for the trio in nearly 10 years. The band announced a reunion in 2022, which included its original lineup of Mark Hoppus, Barker, and Tom DeLonge. Alongside the announcement, blink-182 released the single “Edging,” which became their highest-charting single in 18 years.

The group became a staple in the pop-punk community since the late ’90s amid the popularity of their third breakthrough record Enema of the State, which produced the smash-hit “All The Small Things.” They continued their fame from there with hits like “First Date,” “I Miss You,” and “Bored to Death.”

See blink-182’s postponed and upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links to resale marketplaces:

blink-182 Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

blink-182 Tour Dates 2023

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro — POSTPONED (RESCHEDULE DATE TBD)

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena — POSTPONED (RESCHEDULE DATE TBD)

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena — POSTPONED (RESCHEDULE DATE TBD)

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

blink-182 Tour Dates 2024

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena

Last Updated on September 6, 2023