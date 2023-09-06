Taylor Swift has already broken records on The Eras Tour — which is on track to become the highest grossing tour of all time. Now, the superstar is proving that her records don’t stop there; her concert film is just as sought-after as tickets to her live shows.

“Taylor Swift: Eras Tour” will hit theaters on October 13.

AMC Theatres, a key partner of Swift’s concert film, announced that the upcoming movie broke the record for the most single-day advance ticket sales revenue with a whopping $26 million. This surpassed “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which broke the previous AMC record with $16.9 million in sales, the theater chain stated in a release. The record was broken in just three hours.

Even competition in the film industry were feeling the effects. “The Exorcist: Believer,” produced by Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum, was set to release on the same day, but had to change its opening date.

Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023

AMC experienced an immeasurable amount of traffic on its site — even causing fans to wait in queues for up to 10 minutes to purchase presale tickets. Additionally, new findings from Music Industry How To found that searches for AMC spiked by 1,150% worldwide and 1,556% in the U.S. after Swift announced her concert movie.

“The movie industry has always relied on big names and popular celebrities to attract audiences, and Taylor Swift fits the bill perfectly,” a spokesperson from Music Industry How To said. “Her ability to connect with people through her music translates effortlessly into the world of film. It will be fascinating to see what new records the Eras Tour concert movie will break as her massive fanbase is sure to drive ticket sales through the roof.”

The Eras Tour, which is set to head to South America this fall, has become a massively successful event. Data from QuestionPro shows that the tour could become the highest grossing tour of all time, bringing in a potential of $2.2 billion. However, due to ticket prices and a fiasco with Ticketmaster, not all of Swift’s fans will be able to make it to a show.

So, Swift is bringing a show to them. AMC promised that the film will play at every one of its U.S. theaters at least four times a day, running from Thursday through Sunday. Although there is no word on how long the film will remain in theaters, AMC said it will add additional showtimes due to the unprecedented demand.

Tickets can be found via AMC, Cinemark, and Regal screens, as well as through Fandago. The film will also be shown at Cineplex in Canada and Cinepolis in Mexico.

The Eras Tour will kick-off its South American leg on November 9 in Buenos Aires. It’ll run through the end of November and take a slight break before stopping in cities throughout Asia and Europe next spring and summer. Swift will return to the U.S. and Canada for a handful of gigs next fall.

Find a full list of Swift’s upcoming tour dates, as well as links to resale ticket marketplaces, below:

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2023

