Taylor Swift has already broken records on The Eras Tour — which is on track to become the highest grossing tour of all time. Now, the superstar is proving that her records don’t stop there; her concert film is just as sought-after as tickets to her live shows.
“Taylor Swift: Eras Tour” will hit theaters on October 13.
AMC Theatres, a key partner of Swift’s concert film, announced that the upcoming movie broke the record for the most single-day advance ticket sales revenue with a whopping $26 million. This surpassed “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which broke the previous AMC record with $16.9 million in sales, the theater chain stated in a release. The record was broken in just three hours.
Even competition in the film industry were feeling the effects. “The Exorcist: Believer,” produced by Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum, was set to release on the same day, but had to change its opening date.
Look what you made me do.
The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins
— Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023
AMC experienced an immeasurable amount of traffic on its site — even causing fans to wait in queues for up to 10 minutes to purchase presale tickets. Additionally, new findings from Music Industry How To found that searches for AMC spiked by 1,150% worldwide and 1,556% in the U.S. after Swift announced her concert movie.
“The movie industry has always relied on big names and popular celebrities to attract audiences, and Taylor Swift fits the bill perfectly,” a spokesperson from Music Industry How To said. “Her ability to connect with people through her music translates effortlessly into the world of film. It will be fascinating to see what new records the Eras Tour concert movie will break as her massive fanbase is sure to drive ticket sales through the roof.”
The Eras Tour, which is set to head to South America this fall, has become a massively successful event. Data from QuestionPro shows that the tour could become the highest grossing tour of all time, bringing in a potential of $2.2 billion. However, due to ticket prices and a fiasco with Ticketmaster, not all of Swift’s fans will be able to make it to a show.
So, Swift is bringing a show to them. AMC promised that the film will play at every one of its U.S. theaters at least four times a day, running from Thursday through Sunday. Although there is no word on how long the film will remain in theaters, AMC said it will add additional showtimes due to the unprecedented demand.
Tickets can be found via AMC, Cinemark, and Regal screens, as well as through Fandago. The film will also be shown at Cineplex in Canada and Cinepolis in Mexico.
Find ticket links at the following movie chains:
AMC Theaters
Regal Movies
Cinemark Movies
Fandago
Cineplex
Cinepolis
The Eras Tour will kick-off its South American leg on November 9 in Buenos Aires. It’ll run through the end of November and take a slight break before stopping in cities throughout Asia and Europe next spring and summer. Swift will return to the U.S. and Canada for a handful of gigs next fall.
Find a full list of Swift’s upcoming tour dates, as well as links to resale ticket marketplaces, below:
Taylor Swift Ticket Links
Taylor Swift tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off
Taylor Swift tickets at Scorebig
Taylor Swift tickets at SeatGeek
Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub
Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2023
Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2024
Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Last Updated on September 6, 2023
Leave a Reply