Lili Thomas is not only making her Broadway debut — she’s also the first Asian-American actor to play the lead role of Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in “Chicago.”

Thomas will take over the role from Jennifer Fouche on September 11. She’ll join Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine in the Walter Bobbie-directed play.

Previously, Thomas appeared in the national tour of “Dear Evan Hansen,” as well as the Off-Broadway production of “We’re Gonna Die” at Second Stage Theater.

“Chicago,” which continues its longtime run at the Ambassador Theatre, remains a staple on the Main Stem. While it originally hit the stage in 1975, there was a Broadway revival in 1996, which scored six Tony Awards. In 2014, it became the second longest-running Broadway show, surpassing “Cats.” It is also the longest-running musical revival on Broadway.

The play, set in Chicago in the jazz age, delves into the corruption of the criminal justice system, highlighting “celebrity” criminals.

Last Updated on September 6, 2023