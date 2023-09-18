European soccer fans now have their hearts set on obtaining tickets to the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship games that will be played in Germany.

An opening match is set to take place on June 14, 2024 in Munich, running through the final on July 14 in Berlin.

According to the announcement made by the governing body of football in Europe, over 1.2 million tickets will be available in the application period from October 3 to October 26. In order to get tickets to the games, fans are expected to register via UEFA’s ticketing platform at EURO2024.com/tickets by creating their accounts before the application phase opens on October 3. Each fan will be able to request a maximum of four tickets per match.

“Tickets will be allocated by a fair and transparent lottery. Every applicant will have the same chance of success, irrespective of when their application is made between 3 October and 26 October 2023,” reads the statement on the organizer’s website.

Those who do not guarantee tickets in this draw are promised to have a priority through the “Fans First” list they are included when tickets become available. Ticket prices start at €30 ($32,06) with 270,000 tickets available, and 1 million tickets will be available for less than €60 ($64,12).

Following the group stage draw that is slated to take place on December 2, another 1 million tickets will go on sale for supporters of the participating teams. Then, the third and final phase will take place after the play-offs scheduled for March 21 and 26.

UEFA also announced that it will allow fans to offer their tickets for resale at face value via its own website EURO2024.com/tickets. The ticket resale platform will be available in spring 2024.

Apart from Munich and Berlin, Euro 2024 will be played in eight more German cities –Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf — next summer.

Last Updated on September 18, 2023