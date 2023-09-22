Guns N’ Roses had to postpone a gig in St. Louis due to illness, however, the show has now officially been called-off.
The rockers were slated to perform at Busch Stadium on September 9, but due to an unspecified illness, they said the show would have to be rescheduled, asking fans to hold onto their tickets.
While there were rumors that the St. Louis show was postponed due to poor ticket sales, Slash’s girlfriend Meegan Hodges took to social media to debunk any theories.
“The truth is someone is sick and unable to perform,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “There’s no conspiracy… The show will be rescheduled in November. It’s a total bummer for everyone. These guys put on a 3 plus hour show. They are like superheroes. Give ’em a break they can’t help when someone is too sick to perform. Wish them well.”
This week, ticketholders reportedly received an email from event promoters noting that they were unable to secure a new date and would have to cancel the event.
“Event organizers have been working diligently to reschedule the show to take place on the current tour but unfortunately they were unable to find a new date that worked. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we attempted to find an alternate date,” the email read, according to a screenshot posted on Reddit.
The email said that tickets purchased directly through the St. Louis Cardinals or cardinals.com would be automatically refunded, while all other ticketholders should seek refunds via point of purchase.
“I am, as is the band, really bummed we’re forced to cancel our show in St. Louis,” Rose commented in the email announcement. “The history, the memories, the return and to share that bond with our fans. It sucks!”
Guns N’ Roses is slated to appear next in Kansas City, Missouri on September 23, followed by shows in cities like San Diego, Houston, Phoenix, and Vancouver throughout October. New shows were recently added in Edmonton, Nampa, Salt Lake City, and Denver.
Find a full list of Guns N’ Roses’ upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces.
Guns N’ Roses Ticket Links
Guns N’ Roses tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Guns N’ Roses tickets at ScoreBig
Guns N’ Roses tickets at SeatGeek
Guns N’ Roses tickets at StubHub
Guns N’ Roses tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-year membership offer use code TICKETNEWS
Guns N’ Roses tickets at Vivid Seats
Guns N’ Roses Tour Dates 2023
Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Oct 06 – Indio, CA – Power Trip Festival
Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Oct 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Oct 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Oct 22 – Nampa, ID – Ford Arena
Oct 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Oct 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Last Updated on September 22, 2023
Leave a Reply