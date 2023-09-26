“Don’t Stop Believin'” — Journey is heading to a city near you!
The classic rockers will embark on the “Freedom Tour” next year to celebrate their 50th anniversary, kicking-off the 30-date trek at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on February 9. From there, they’ll stop at venues like Raleigh’s PNC Arena, the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, and the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. They’ll also appear in cities like Winnipeg, Billings, Fort Wayne, and Norfolk before wrapping-up at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on April 29.
Toto, the hitmakers behind the timeless track “Africa,” will provide support. The trek follows Journey’s 2022 tour of the same name, which brought Toto and Billy Idol on the road across North America.
Freedom, the band’s 15th studio album, dropped in July 2022 and featured singles “The Way We Used To Be” and “Let It Rain.” The LP is their first since 2011’s Eclipse and marks the band’s longest album ever released. It was revealed that the album’s title was actually the original title of 1986’s Raised on the Radio, but was changed by the former frontman Steve Perry.
See the full list of Journey’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as links to tickets via resale marketplaces.
Journey Ticket Links
Journey Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
Journey Tickets at ScoreBig
Journey Tickets at SeatGeek
Journey Tickets at StubHub
Journey Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Journey Tickets at Vivid Seats
Journey ‘Freedom Tour’ 2024 Dates
02/09 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
02/12 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
02/14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
02/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
02/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
02/18 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
02/21 – Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion
02/22 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
02/24 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
02/26 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
02/28 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
02/29 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
03/02 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
03/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
03/07 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
03/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
03/10 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
03/13 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
03/15 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
03/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
03/21 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
03/22 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
04/15 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
04/16 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
04/19 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Memorial Coliseum
04/20 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
04/23 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
04/26 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
04/27 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
04/29 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
Last Updated on September 26, 2023
Leave a Reply