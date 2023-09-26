“Don’t Stop Believin'” — Journey is heading to a city near you!

The classic rockers will embark on the “Freedom Tour” next year to celebrate their 50th anniversary, kicking-off the 30-date trek at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on February 9. From there, they’ll stop at venues like Raleigh’s PNC Arena, the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, and the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. They’ll also appear in cities like Winnipeg, Billings, Fort Wayne, and Norfolk before wrapping-up at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on April 29.

Toto, the hitmakers behind the timeless track “Africa,” will provide support. The trek follows Journey’s 2022 tour of the same name, which brought Toto and Billy Idol on the road across North America.

Freedom, the band’s 15th studio album, dropped in July 2022 and featured singles “The Way We Used To Be” and “Let It Rain.” The LP is their first since 2011’s Eclipse and marks the band’s longest album ever released. It was revealed that the album’s title was actually the original title of 1986’s Raised on the Radio, but was changed by the former frontman Steve Perry.

See the full list of Journey’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as links to tickets via resale marketplaces.

Journey ‘Freedom Tour’ 2024 Dates

02/09 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

02/12 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

02/14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

02/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

02/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

02/18 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

02/21 – Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion

02/22 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

02/24 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

02/26 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

02/28 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

02/29 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

03/02 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

03/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

03/07 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

03/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

03/10 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

03/13 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

03/15 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

03/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

03/21 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

03/22 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

04/15 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

04/16 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

04/19 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Memorial Coliseum

04/20 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

04/23 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

04/26 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

04/27 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

04/29 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

