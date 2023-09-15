Kansas is set to expand their 50th anniversary tour, “Another Fork in the Road,” which is slated to run through May 18, 2024. Tickets to the shows of the new tour dates go on sale September 15.

Adopting a fusion of hard rock, southern rock, and progressive rock in musical style, Kansas celebrated its 50 year-career with a compilation album titled Another Fork in the Road this year, as well as an extended run in support of it. The band has been touring across the nation since early summer, with the next leg set to kick-off in February 2024.

Starting from Saenger Theatre in Pensacola, Florida in February, the second round of the tour visits many cities including Birmingham, Richmond, Newark, Toronto, Concord, Providence, and more to count, before concluding in New Haven, Connecticut at College Street Music Hall on May 18.

“The way audiences have received the 50th anniversary tour has been spectacular,” Kansas drummer Phil Ehart said. “It only made sense to extend the tour into 2024. We look forward to fans in more locations being able to see the tour – and for people who loved it the first time to see it again!”

“Heck, the first 50 dates didn’t even include the state of Kansas,” Ehart added. “You know we must perform there!”

Inducted into the Rock Walk of Fame in Hollywood in 1995, Kansas has released 16 studio albums since 1974. They dropped hit tracks like “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” “Hold On,” “Song for America,” “Play The Game Tonight,” “Magnus Opus,” and “Point Of Know Return.” They appeared on the US Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the 1970s and 1980s, as well as performing at sold-out arenas and stadiums.

Kansas Ticket Links

Kansas tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Kansas tickets at ScoreBig

Kansas tickets at SeatGeek

Kansas tickets at StubHub

Kansas tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership offer for TicketNews readers

Kansas tickets at Vivid Seats

Kansas, “Another Fork in the Road” 50th Anniversary 2024 Tour Dates

September 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

September 17, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

September 19, 2023 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre

September 22, 2023 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

September 24, 2023 – El Paso, TX – The Plaza Theatre

October 12, 2023 – Worcester, MA – The Hanover Theatre

October 13, 2023 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

October 20, 2023 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

October 21, 2023 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

October 26, 2023 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

October 27, 2023 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

November 3, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

November 4, 2023 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

November 16, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Winspear Opera House

November 17, 2023 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

December 1, 2023 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

December 2, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

January 12, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

January 13, 2024 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

January 19, 2024 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

January 20, 2024 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 27, 2024 – Melbourne, FL – Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

January 28, 2024 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

February 2, 2024 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre

February 3, 2024 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

March 1, 2024 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

March 2, 2024 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

March 8, 2024 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

March 9, 2024 – St. Joseph, MO – Missouri Theater

March 22, 2024 – Salina, KS – The Stiefel Theatre

March 23, 2024 – Salina, KS – The Stiefel Theatre

April 5, 2024 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater

April 6, 2024 – Elkhart, IN – Lerner Theatre

April 12, 2024 – Champaign, IL – Virginia Theatre

April 13, 2024 – Waukegan, IN – Genesee Theatre

April 19, 2024 – Marietta, OH – Peoples Bank Theatre

April 20, 2024 – Newark, OH – Midland Theatre

April 26, 2024 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

April 27, 2024 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

May 2, 2024 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

May 4, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

May 10, 2024 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts

May 11, 2024 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

May 17, 2024 – Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

May 18, 2024 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

Last Updated on September 15, 2023