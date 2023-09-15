Kansas is set to expand their 50th anniversary tour, “Another Fork in the Road,” which is slated to run through May 18, 2024. Tickets to the shows of the new tour dates go on sale September 15.
Adopting a fusion of hard rock, southern rock, and progressive rock in musical style, Kansas celebrated its 50 year-career with a compilation album titled Another Fork in the Road this year, as well as an extended run in support of it. The band has been touring across the nation since early summer, with the next leg set to kick-off in February 2024.
Starting from Saenger Theatre in Pensacola, Florida in February, the second round of the tour visits many cities including Birmingham, Richmond, Newark, Toronto, Concord, Providence, and more to count, before concluding in New Haven, Connecticut at College Street Music Hall on May 18.
“The way audiences have received the 50th anniversary tour has been spectacular,” Kansas drummer Phil Ehart said. “It only made sense to extend the tour into 2024. We look forward to fans in more locations being able to see the tour – and for people who loved it the first time to see it again!”
“Heck, the first 50 dates didn’t even include the state of Kansas,” Ehart added. “You know we must perform there!”
Inducted into the Rock Walk of Fame in Hollywood in 1995, Kansas has released 16 studio albums since 1974. They dropped hit tracks like “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” “Hold On,” “Song for America,” “Play The Game Tonight,” “Magnus Opus,” and “Point Of Know Return.” They appeared on the US Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the 1970s and 1980s, as well as performing at sold-out arenas and stadiums.
Kansas Ticket Links
Kansas tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Kansas tickets at ScoreBig
Kansas tickets at SeatGeek
Kansas tickets at StubHub
Kansas tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership offer for TicketNews readers
Kansas tickets at Vivid Seats
Kansas, “Another Fork in the Road” 50th Anniversary 2024 Tour Dates
September 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre
September 17, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
September 19, 2023 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre
September 22, 2023 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
September 24, 2023 – El Paso, TX – The Plaza Theatre
October 12, 2023 – Worcester, MA – The Hanover Theatre
October 13, 2023 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
October 20, 2023 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
October 21, 2023 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
October 26, 2023 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
October 27, 2023 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
November 3, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
November 4, 2023 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
November 16, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Winspear Opera House
November 17, 2023 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
December 1, 2023 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
December 2, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
January 12, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
January 13, 2024 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
January 19, 2024 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
January 20, 2024 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
January 27, 2024 – Melbourne, FL – Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
January 28, 2024 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts
February 2, 2024 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre
February 3, 2024 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
March 1, 2024 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center
March 2, 2024 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall
March 8, 2024 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre
March 9, 2024 – St. Joseph, MO – Missouri Theater
March 22, 2024 – Salina, KS – The Stiefel Theatre
March 23, 2024 – Salina, KS – The Stiefel Theatre
April 5, 2024 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater
April 6, 2024 – Elkhart, IN – Lerner Theatre
April 12, 2024 – Champaign, IL – Virginia Theatre
April 13, 2024 – Waukegan, IN – Genesee Theatre
April 19, 2024 – Marietta, OH – Peoples Bank Theatre
April 20, 2024 – Newark, OH – Midland Theatre
April 26, 2024 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center
April 27, 2024 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre
May 2, 2024 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center
May 4, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
May 10, 2024 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts
May 11, 2024 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
May 17, 2024 – Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center
May 18, 2024 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
Last Updated on September 15, 2023
Leave a Reply