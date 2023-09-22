The rapper NF is heading out on the second round of his North American tour next year — but fans will have to battle-it-out by registering ahead of time via Ticketmaster to score tickets.

Nathan John Feuerstein, known professionally as NF, is currently on the road in support of his chart-topping 2023 record Hope. The trek kicked-off in North America this year, and he’ll round out 2023 in Europe. The second leg of the trek will kick-off in Australia and New Zealand before he heads to the states, beginning in Milwuakee on May 8. From there, he’ll appear in cities like Indianapolis, Charlotte, Greenville, Dallas, and San Diego before wrapping-up in Sacramento on June 8.

Hope, NF’s sixth studio album, includes singles “Motto” and “Happy.” The LP follows 2019’s The Search, which helped him garner international success with “Time” and “When I Grow Up.”

Fans are asked to register for the event through Ticketmaster to score tickets to the Hope Tour. Registration is open through Sunday, September 24, followed by a presale on September 27 and general on sale on September 29. Ticketmaster noted that fans will be “randomly selected” to get access to the sale, while others will be waitlisted.

Many have been outspoken about Verified Fan. Although some of the biggest artists in the industry use the platform to sell tickets, it has caused woes for fans. During the Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour presale, fans complained of error codes, the inability to enter the sale, and nearly everyone seemed to be waitlisted.

Find the full list of NF’s Hope Tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces.

NF ‘Hope Tour’ 2023-2024

09/23 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

09/24 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

09/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

09/27 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

09/29 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

09/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/01 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

10/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

10/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

10/08 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/10 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

10/11 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

10/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

10/14 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

10/15 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/02 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium

02/04 – Melbourne, AU @ John Cain Arena

02/07 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/09 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/11 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

05/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

05/10 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

05/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

05/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

05/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

05/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

05/16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

05/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/19 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

05/21 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

05/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/25 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

05/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

05/28 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

05/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

06/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/06 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

06/07 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

06/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Last Updated on September 22, 2023