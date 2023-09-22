The rapper NF is heading out on the second round of his North American tour next year — but fans will have to battle-it-out by registering ahead of time via Ticketmaster to score tickets.
Nathan John Feuerstein, known professionally as NF, is currently on the road in support of his chart-topping 2023 record Hope. The trek kicked-off in North America this year, and he’ll round out 2023 in Europe. The second leg of the trek will kick-off in Australia and New Zealand before he heads to the states, beginning in Milwuakee on May 8. From there, he’ll appear in cities like Indianapolis, Charlotte, Greenville, Dallas, and San Diego before wrapping-up in Sacramento on June 8.
Hope, NF’s sixth studio album, includes singles “Motto” and “Happy.” The LP follows 2019’s The Search, which helped him garner international success with “Time” and “When I Grow Up.”
Fans are asked to register for the event through Ticketmaster to score tickets to the Hope Tour. Registration is open through Sunday, September 24, followed by a presale on September 27 and general on sale on September 29. Ticketmaster noted that fans will be “randomly selected” to get access to the sale, while others will be waitlisted.
Many have been outspoken about Verified Fan. Although some of the biggest artists in the industry use the platform to sell tickets, it has caused woes for fans. During the Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour presale, fans complained of error codes, the inability to enter the sale, and nearly everyone seemed to be waitlisted.
Find the full list of NF’s Hope Tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces.
NF ‘Hope Tour’ 2023-2024
09/23 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
09/24 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
09/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
09/27 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
09/29 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
09/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
10/01 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
10/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
10/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
10/08 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
10/10 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
10/11 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
10/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
10/14 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
10/15 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/02 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium
02/04 – Melbourne, AU @ John Cain Arena
02/07 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/09 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
02/11 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
05/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
05/10 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
05/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
05/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
05/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
05/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
05/16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
05/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
05/19 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
05/21 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
05/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
05/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/25 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
05/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
05/28 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
05/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
05/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
06/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/06 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
06/07 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
06/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
