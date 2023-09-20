AEG Presents’ head of touring Gary Gersh is out — and senior VP of global touring Rich Schaefer is in.

As first reported by Billboard, AEG chairman Jay Marciano announced the news in a letter sent to staff on September 13. Gersh will be stepping down after almost 10 years at the company, while Schaefer will fill the role. Schaefer, who has been Senior Vice President of the division since he joined in 2018, has “an extensive resume and years of experience beyond his current duties here,” Marciano said.

“He started his career in artist development at a record label before moving into management, where he spent two decades working across all aspects of artists’ careers while also developing a specialty in touring,” Marciano said.

While Gersh’s future endeavors have not been made public at this time, Marciano thanked Gersh for his contributions to AEG presents in the letter, noting that he “played a vital role in the development and growth of Global Touring; his energy, passion and initiative helped nurture an embryonic idea into a powerhouse team that has made a substantial impact on both our business specifically and the industry as a whole.”

AEG Presents, the live-entertainment division of Los Angeles’ AEG, is the second-largest promoter behind Live Nation. This year, they’re promoting large-scale tours for artists like Bob Dylan, Playboi Carti, Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, and Tyga.

Last Updated on September 20, 2023