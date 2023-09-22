Steel Panther is bringing it back to the ’80s with their North American tour this December.

The four-piece comedic glam metal band, which stole fans’ hearts with their appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” is bringing their hits on the road for the “On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour.” The 12-date trek kicks-off on December 1 in Cleveland, followed by gigs at venues like Bogart’s in Cincinnati, Illinois’ The Rust Belt, and the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville. Along the way, they’ll also stop in Flint, Grand Rapids, Pittsburgh, and Green Bay before wrapping-up at The Factory in St. Louis.

While the group already has six records under their belt, they gave AGT a shot to help further catapult themselves into stardom. The show certainly helped them garner more attention, and now they’ll be touring in support of their 2023 LP On The Prowl.

Find tickets to see Steel Panther via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of tour dates.

Steel Panther ‘On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour’ 2023

12/1 Cleveland, OH Temple Live

12/2 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe

12/3 East Moline, IL The Rust Belt

12/5 Flint, MI The Machine Shop

12/7 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

12/8 Charles Town, WV The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

12/10 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

12/12 Joliet, IL The Forge

12/13 Green Bay, WI EPIC Event Center

12/15 Madison, WI The Sylvee

12/16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

12/17 St. Louis, MO The Factory

Last Updated on September 22, 2023