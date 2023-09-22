Steel Panther is bringing it back to the ’80s with their North American tour this December.
The four-piece comedic glam metal band, which stole fans’ hearts with their appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” is bringing their hits on the road for the “On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour.” The 12-date trek kicks-off on December 1 in Cleveland, followed by gigs at venues like Bogart’s in Cincinnati, Illinois’ The Rust Belt, and the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville. Along the way, they’ll also stop in Flint, Grand Rapids, Pittsburgh, and Green Bay before wrapping-up at The Factory in St. Louis.
While the group already has six records under their belt, they gave AGT a shot to help further catapult themselves into stardom. The show certainly helped them garner more attention, and now they’ll be touring in support of their 2023 LP On The Prowl.
Find tickets to see Steel Panther via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of tour dates.
Steel Panther Tickets
Steel Panther Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
Steel Panther Tickets at ScoreBig
Steel Panther Tickets at SeatGeek
Steel Panther Tickets at StubHub
Steel Panther Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Steel Panther Tickets at Vivid Seats
Steel Panther ‘On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour’ 2023
12/1 Cleveland, OH Temple Live
12/2 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe
12/3 East Moline, IL The Rust Belt
12/5 Flint, MI The Machine Shop
12/7 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
12/8 Charles Town, WV The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
12/10 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre
12/12 Joliet, IL The Forge
12/13 Green Bay, WI EPIC Event Center
12/15 Madison, WI The Sylvee
12/16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
12/17 St. Louis, MO The Factory
Last Updated on September 22, 2023
Leave a Reply