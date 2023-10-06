Honoring the best of Broadway, the Tony Awards will be held at The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City next year. The highly anticipated annual ceremony is going to broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Considered one of the most remarkable venues of the arts and culture scene in town, The David H. Koch Theater will host this prestigious event for the first time. Formerly named the New York State Theater and designed by architect Philip Johnson with an opening in 1964, the venue is home of New York City Ballet, and has welcomed many artists and performers from all over the world since then.

Nominations for the 77th Annual Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The Tony eligibility cut-off date for the 2023-2024 season is Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The 2023 awards were presented to winners at the historic United Palace in Washington Heights, in New York City, with Oscar-winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose hosting the ceremony. Among the ceremony’s top winners were “Leopoldstadt” for Best New Play, “Parade” for Best Revival of a Musical ,and “Topdog/Underdog” for Best Revival of a Play. You can see the full list of nominees and winners of 2023 Tony Awards here.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Broadway Tickets

Broadway tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Broadway tickets at ScoreBig

Broadway tickets at SeatGeek

Broadway tickets at StubHub

Broadway tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Broadway tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on October 6, 2023