Students in New York City have the chance to see a Broadway show this fall as a part of the Broadway League’s annual Broadway Bridges initiative.

For just $10, tenth-grade students within one of the five boroughs will be able to see one of 20 participating shows:

“& Juliet” “A Beautiful Noise” “Aladdin” “Back to the Future” “Chicago” “Hadestown” “Harmony” “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child” “Here Lies Love” “How We Dance in Ohio” “Kimberly Akimbo” “Merrily We Roll Along” “MJ” “Moulin Rouge” “Shucked” “SIX” “Some Like It Hot” “Spamalot” “The Lion King” “Wicked”



Each of the participating shows offers an allotment of tickets for $20, however, amid sponsorships, donations, and government support, Broadway Bridges was able to reduce the cost of tickets to $10 per student. Teachers, social workers, and administrators in New York City can register for Broadway Bridges here. Once confirmed, they can purchase blocks of tickets.

The initiative, which operates in partnership with the New York City Department of Education, the United Federation of Teachers, the New York City Council, and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, has been in place since 2017 and has served over 400 public high schools. Broadway Bridges aims to “remove the barriers of entry into the world of Broadway.” Just last year, over 20,000 students and chaperones participated in the program.

Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said that she’s thankful to partner with NYC Public Schools to “bridge the gap between arts education, live entertainment, and careers on Broadway.”

“Each ticket provided through Broadway Bridges has the potential to open a world of possibilities where students leave each show feeling further inspired and drawn to the arts,” St. Martin said.

Schools Chancellor David C. Banks echoed similar sentiments, noting that the partnership with Broadway Bridges allows students to “experience the magic of Broadway.”

“Broadway epitomizes the height of art and culture in New York City, and our students deserve to be exposed to transformative experiences in their city that can cultivate new interests for them, and possibly shape the trajectory of their lives,” Banks said.

