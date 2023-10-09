The NHL’s Calgary Flames are in for a huge upgrade: an $800 million Canadian arena.

According to Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, a new $1.2 billion event center and entertainment district, which includes a new rink for the Flames with a capacity between 18,000 and 18,400, has been finalized. The project will include bars, restaurants, and shops, as well as a main event center which is set to host hockey games, as well as other sporting events.

Fans will have to say goodbye to the current hockey venue — the Scotiabank Saddledome — as it will be demolished. This has been the team’s home since it was built in 1983; it’s hosted significant events over the years like the 1988 Winter Olympics, the 2000 NHL Entry Draft, and the 2012 World Junior Championship. The new rink will also mark the team’s fourth home since they arrived in 1972.

As previously announced in April, the Alberta government will pay a maximum in $330 million for area infrastructure, covering the cost of the demolishment and half of the new rink. The City of Calgary will pay $537 million, with the Flames’ owner Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. paying $40 million now, followed by $17 million a year for the course of the 35-year lease. No tax dollars will go towards the new arena.

The arena will be positioned next to the Saddledome, and fans can prepare for an opening ahead of the 2026-2027 season. Construction is expected to begin next year.

Last Updated on October 9, 2023