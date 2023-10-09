Ticketmaster isn’t in Ireland’s good graces.

According to a new experience survey, carried out by the CX Company, the ticketing giant was ranked among the five worst brands in Ireland alongside the country’s national broadcaster RTE. Ticketmaster faced the second-biggest drop in CX scores this year, falling 11%. Many customers commented on the ticketing site, noting it’s “really hard to get tickets” and they offer “really expensive tickets” with “really high charges.”

Cathy Summers, CEO of the CX Company, told The Irish Mirror that Ticketmaster’s low score had to do with these issues, noting that it could be “extremely frustrating for customers” to deal with a website that crashes regularly, a difficult-to-navigate queue process, and high service charges with low customer service.

“Trying to buy tickets with Ticketmaster is extremely frustrating for customers and demonstrates a massive gap between what they expect it should be – simple, quick and easy – and the reality which is people left hanging online for ages not even knowing if there are tickets available,” Summers said. “While RTÉ at least has competition, the same cannot be said for Ticketmaster which operates a monopoly. Until that changes you have to wonder how much they really care about customers’ experience.”

Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy, which changes the prices of tickets based on demand, has been criticized in Ireland previously.

The ticketing has been under fire lately across the globe as fans face woes trying to purchase tickets to big-name acts like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo. First, fans have to register on the site to ensure their ability to purchase tickets, but by the time they finally reach the checkout page, the prices are so high that many are unable to afford them.

On the other end of the spectrum, the top five most-trusted brands in Ireland were Allcare Pharmacy, Power City, Smyths Toys, and Specsavers.

CX Company surveyed almost 150 brands, carried-out by Amarach Research on behalf of the CX Company.

Last Updated on October 9, 2023