Fulham FC tickets have significantly increased this season, and now, fed-up fans are calling for a protest.

The Fulham Supporters Trust (FST) and Fulham Lillies, as well as several other fan groups, are calling-out the club for its match-day prices, which are among the highest in the U.K. FST and Fulham Lillies said that these prices have the potential to price out a generation of local fans, citing a “completely misguided ticket pricing policy.”

“It’s a policy which, piece by piece, is alienating a large part of our core fan base to the extent that increasing numbers just can’t afford to come to a game or bring their friends and family to help create that next generation,” the pair said in a joint statement.

Their frustration stems from an upcoming match between Fulham and Manchester United FC next month. During their game on November 4, tickets are going for £160 in the Riverside Stand — a 60% increase from last season — with the cheapest seats priced at £67 in the Hammersmith End. Those looking for season tickets face an even harsher reality; corporate season tickets have risen to the highest in the country at £3,000.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration:

Clive has stayed loyal to Fulham for 42 years.

Through the 18% season ticket rise, he is now being priced out of coming to support the football club he loves.

Clive has stayed loyal to Fulham for 42 years.

Through the 18% season ticket rise, he is now being priced out of coming to support the football club he loves.

Sadly, like a lot of you, he is now fully aware how little Fulham FC values its loyal supporters.

As we are about 24 hours from Fulham FC putting the ManU tickets on sale, this is a gentle reminder to voice your anger at the exorbitant prices the club charges for match tickets. This is unacceptable and nothing more than price gouging.

£160 for a Fulham FC ticket against Manchester United is nothing short of a disgrace. While some might be able to afford it, how do the club expect fans to sustain attendance with such exorbitant prices?

Fulham FC had to give up a season ticket due to having a young family – these prices are a fucking joke.

Ticket prices at Fulham FC have skyrocketed! It's disappointing to see Tony Khan and the directors completely out of touch with real fans. Time to rethink pricing and prioritize accessibility!

While supporter groups have been fighting back against the club’s wishes to increase prices in recent years, they’ve fallen short. Now, the FST and Fulham Lillies are calling all supporters to join them in a protest ahead of the match against Manchester United on November 4. The protest will begin at 11am at the Tea House in Bishops Park, and from there, the group will march down to Craven Cottage.

The Trust would like to call on our supporter base for a pre-match protest ahead of the upcoming home game against Manchester United.

During the game, FST and Fulham Lillies will distribute yellow cards to be held up inside the ground at the 18th minute of the match. This represents the typical 18% price increase, which the groups hope sends “a clear message that we need an #AffordableFulham so that next generations aren’t lost and will be able to create their own tidal waves on the Thames.”

“We call on all Fulham fans to join us in delivering a clear, peaceful but loud message that these prices must be brought down and that ticketing policy must focus on ensuring real Fulham fans can afford both to attend and to encourage the next generation to attend,” FST and Fulham Lillies said.

“You may be able to afford your season ticket this year, but what about next? What about when you want to bring family members? How is the next generation going to be able to afford to fall in love with Fulham?”

Last Updated on October 13, 2023