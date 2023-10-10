The first few matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India saw scarce crowds — and fans are blaming the low attendance on ticket management by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Tickets are being sold via BookMyShow as the official ticketing seller for the ICC World Cup, and last week, 14,000 tickets were up-for-grabs. However, during India’s opening game versus Australia at Chepauk Stadium and England vs. New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, photos circulated online of poor turnout.

Fans said that the low attendance was likely due to the BCCI’s ticket-selling process; some claimed that tickets were listed for sale just hours before the match, seats were randomly being posted on the site without a set time, and there were internal problems on the site during the ticket checkout process. Others questioned why matches were “sold out” when half of the stadium was empty.

Cricket fans blamed both ICC and BCCI for the ticketing issues.

Neither the ICC or BCCI commented on the attendance.

On Tuesday, matches include England vs. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, followed by India vs. Afghanistan on Wednesday and Australia vs. South Africa on Thursday.

