The first few matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India saw scarce crowds — and fans are blaming the low attendance on ticket management by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Tickets are being sold via BookMyShow as the official ticketing seller for the ICC World Cup, and last week, 14,000 tickets were up-for-grabs. However, during India’s opening game versus Australia at Chepauk Stadium and England vs. New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, photos circulated online of poor turnout.

I've never seen Chepauk so empty. Who the hell has all these tickets? #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/ELD7nYPEdY — Narayanan Hariharan (@narayananh) October 8, 2023

Fans said that the low attendance was likely due to the BCCI’s ticket-selling process; some claimed that tickets were listed for sale just hours before the match, seats were randomly being posted on the site without a set time, and there were internal problems on the site during the ticket checkout process. Others questioned why matches were “sold out” when half of the stadium was empty.

Cricket fans blamed both ICC and BCCI for the ticketing issues.

Tickets were available for sale even before 50 minutes of the match #INDvsAUS Same happened to the #INDvPAK ticket sale just a while ago. Don’t think even 20% of 14,000 tickets went to actual people. Haven’t seen better mismanagement than this in the tournament where FANS are… — Ishan Joshi (@ishanjoshii) October 8, 2023

@BCCI has hid more tickets to sell in black later and now fans have got fed up and not buying. I myself tried so many times to book waiting for 3-4 hours but could not book any ticket. In my office no one has got tickets and my sons says same thing in school. So #BacklashOfFans — Baljit Singh Virdi (@Baljit7) October 9, 2023

Disgraceful. BCCI greed has managed to empty out grounds. — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) October 8, 2023

Was trying to find tickets a few days back. Only found a site that was selling tickets for more than 40k rupees. It seems a lot of hoarding of tickets is being done. I am not sure what’s gonna happen with the other matches. — Reyhan 🌊 (@rhhyyyn) October 8, 2023

Seriously…. I am trying to book England vs afghanistan in Delhi…. The tickets shown are available but when I try to book it, it shows may be sold out! Something is really fishy! Either it’s booked by corporate or cricket associations! Half the stadium isn’t even up for sale — Priyanka M Kaushik (@pareeyam) October 8, 2023

Equally to blame is @BCCI

Selling tickets 3 hours before match assuming flying in, hotels are available as courtesy? Or the freebies did not pick their tickets and now you feel “janta” is your leftover https://t.co/15XADoJsDn — Safir (@safiranand) October 8, 2023

Worst management for an event of this magnitude…This ticketing system has to b investigated ..BookMyShitShow by BMS.. n how the hell can they expect people to get in line throwing freebies just b4 the start.. y didn’t they release those tickets earlier n for wt…Pathetic — Monu (@SportyBaba5) October 8, 2023

Neither the ICC or BCCI commented on the attendance.

On Tuesday, matches include England vs. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, followed by India vs. Afghanistan on Wednesday and Australia vs. South Africa on Thursday.

