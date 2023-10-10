Tool fans are in luck — the group just announced another round of tour dates across North America next year.

Currently, the metalheads are on tour through the end of November, making stops in cities like Vancouver, Knoxville, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto. On Tuesday, they announced that the tour will pick-up again on January 10 in Baltimore, followed by gigs in Charlotte, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, and Fresno. They’ll make two-night stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena before wrapping-up at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 18.

The rockers of Elder will provide support on all dates.

We’ll be performing more shows next January and February across the United States, with support from Elder. Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, October 13th at 10 am local time.https://t.co/SIrCkjOPCV pic.twitter.com/7ribkRKAEC — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) October 10, 2023

Tool, who garnered attention in the ’90s and early 2000’s with tracks like Undertow‘s “Sober” and “Schism” from Lateralus, returned in 2019 with their first album in 13 years, Fear Inoculum. While the group hasn’t released another LP since, they dropped the single “Opiate²,” following their 1992 track of the same name.

See Tool’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, along with links via resale marketplaces:

Ticket Links

Tool tickets at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS

Tool tickets at ScoreBig

Tool tickets at SeatGeek

Tool tickets at StubHub

Tool tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Tool tickets at Vivid Seats

Tool Tour Dates 2023-2024

10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/12 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

10/14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

10/15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

10/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/20 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/22 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena

10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center

10/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/03 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena

11/04 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

11/06 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

11/07 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/13 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/10 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

01/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/18 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

01/19 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

01/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

01/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

01/26 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

01/27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

01/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/02 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

02/05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/12 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

02/17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

02/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Last Updated on October 10, 2023