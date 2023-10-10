Tool fans are in luck — the group just announced another round of tour dates across North America next year.
Currently, the metalheads are on tour through the end of November, making stops in cities like Vancouver, Knoxville, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto. On Tuesday, they announced that the tour will pick-up again on January 10 in Baltimore, followed by gigs in Charlotte, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, and Fresno. They’ll make two-night stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena before wrapping-up at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 18.
The rockers of Elder will provide support on all dates.
We’ll be performing more shows next January and February across the United States, with support from Elder. Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, October 13th at 10 am local time.https://t.co/SIrCkjOPCV pic.twitter.com/7ribkRKAEC
— TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) October 10, 2023
Tool, who garnered attention in the ’90s and early 2000’s with tracks like Undertow‘s “Sober” and “Schism” from Lateralus, returned in 2019 with their first album in 13 years, Fear Inoculum. While the group hasn’t released another LP since, they dropped the single “Opiate²,” following their 1992 track of the same name.
See Tool’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, along with links via resale marketplaces:
Tool Tour Dates 2023-2024
10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/12 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
10/14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
10/15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
10/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
10/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/20 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/22 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena
10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center
10/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/03 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena
11/04 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
11/06 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
11/07 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/13 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/10 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
01/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/18 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
01/19 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
01/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
01/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
01/26 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
01/27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
01/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/02 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
02/05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/12 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
02/17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
02/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Last Updated on October 10, 2023
