Live Aid will forever go down as one of the most iconic concerts of all time, featuring legendary rockers Queen, U2, David Bowie, and Paul McCartney. Now, those who weren’t there for the 1985 event can experience it at the theatre.

“Just For One Day,” a musical based on the fundraising concerts, will head to London for a limited run at the Old Vic Theatre from January 26 through March 30, 2024. The show, named after Bowie’s song “Heroes,” will give the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Live Aid, as well as a love story inspired by real events.

Live Aid saw 72,000 people come out to London, while over 89,000 people attended Philadelphia’s John F. Kennedy Stadium simultaneously to benefit famine relief in Ethiopia. It was also streamed to an estimated 1.9 billion people across the world on TV. Over 70 artists performed for free during the shows, raising $127 million.

The event was organized by Bob Geldof, formerly known as the co-lead singer for Midge Ure. Geldof told BBC that “this isn’t a tribute thing,” but rather, is a story “based on actual testimony from the day.”

“It’s real people telling their story throughout this,” Geldof said. “So it’s complex theatre.”

Both Geldof and the Band Aid Charitable Trust gave playwrights the green light to host the production, with the Band Aid Charitable Trust earning 10 cents for every ticket sale to support their global relief efforts.

“For those of us who were around in the ‘80s, Saturday July 13, 1985, I’m sure will be one of those days that is forever etched in our memories,” The Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus said in a statement. “We all remember where we watched Live Aid, who we watched it with, and the pure amazement at the feat that was unfolding before our eyes. It’s these memories and individual stories that are the beating heart of “Just For One Day,” and I can’t wait for audiences to share in a moment that galvanised the globe once again.”

The Luke Sheppard-directed show includes a cast of Julie Atherton, Ashley Campbell, Jackie Clune, Craig Els, James Hameed, Naomi Katiyo, Hope Kenna, Freddie Love, Emily Ooi, and Rhys Wilkinson, with more set to be announced.

“Just For One Day” will officially open on February 13. Find tickets here.

