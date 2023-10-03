Mariah Carey fans will be lucky enough to see the “Queen of Christmas and melisma” for a special 13-date run later this year.

The “Merry Christmas One And All!” tour is pretty long when compared to last year’s two-day mini holiday run. Kicking off on November 15 in Highland, California, the outing makes stops in cities like Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and more before concluding on December 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“The actual defrosting has begun!” the singer-songwriter said.

Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6 pic.twitter.com/DVuQd9ADkk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2023

Carey’s famous 1994 track “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2019, 25 years after its original release, breaking the record of having the longest trip to No. 1. Regarded as the best-selling holiday song by a female artist, it has sold an estimated 16 million copies worldwide.

She has written 19 No. 1 hits throughout her career from “Fantasy,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Vision of Love,” to “Emotions,” “Honey,” and more. Along with her success with songwriting, her distinct five-octave vocal range earned her multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, both Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” and “Icon” awards, and the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium.”

On September 8, Carey released a deluxe version of Music Box.

“As I’m sitting here listening to the album, I’m filled with a myriad of emotions, thoughts and memories – going from sadness, to regret, joy, nostalgia, and amazement,” Carey said in a social media post. “Thank you for being here with me on this journey.”

Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

Find the superstar’s full schedule and ticket links below:

Mariah Carey – Merry Christmas One And All! Tour Dates

Wed Nov 15 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Casino

Fri Nov 17 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl^

Tue Nov 21 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Fri Nov 24 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Mon Nov 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wed Nov 29 | Montreal, QC | Centre Bell

Fri Dec 01 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sun Dec 03 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Tue Dec 05 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Mon Dec 11 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Wed Dec 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri Dec 15 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Dec 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Last Updated on October 3, 2023