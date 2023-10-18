The Endeavor-owned On Location has renewed its partnership with a multi-year deal, continuing to serve as the NCAA’s official ticket and hospitality provider.

Both organizations have worked together since 2010, as On Location offers special packages for various college sports, including NCAA Division I basketball, volleyball and wrestling, and men’s Frozen Four Hockey. Additionally, it offers experiences for men’s and women’s College World Series and the 2024 NCAA Championships.

“Since its inception, this collaboration has enriched the NCAA’s events with world-class hospitality, elevating the experience for fans, student-athletes and member schools alike,” Chris Termini, NCAA managing director of championship external operations, said. “We are eager to build on our shared success and provide even more exceptional experiences in the future.”

These experiences include behind-the-scenes access at venues and locker room tours, as well as access to open practices and news conferences. Super fans have the chance to meet NCAA legends, attend parties and entertainment offerings, enjoy the game from top-tier seats, and snap some photo ops, as On Location aims to “ensure an unforgettable time for every college sports fan.”

Scott Jernigan, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at On Location, said that their “unique partnership creates a suite of products that elevate that experience into memories that will last a lifetime.”

“The NCAA is a fantastic partner who is equally vested in this elevated experience, and the extension of our relationship is a testament to our long-standing track record of unlocking maximum value on a truly unique scale.”

Jernigan went on to note that demand is increasing, and already, 2024 sales are “off to a record start.”

Find upcoming NCAA experiences via On Location here.

Last Updated on October 18, 2023