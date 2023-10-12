Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E), the parent company of the NBA San Antonio Spurs, has partnered with Oak View Group (OVG) for a multi-year booking agreement. The entertainment company aims to organize more live events at Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum with this new deal.

As a venue management company, OVG will assist SS&E with drawing touring industry to the region where it intends to help Frost Bank Center make a name for itself as a key venue in live entertainment. In addition to the management of the 18,500-seat Frost Bank Center and the 10,000-seat Freeman Coliseum, the business deal between the two companies also includes the overall marketing of these venues.

“Oak View Group has a reputation for being positive disruptors in the live event space and we are excited to partner in bringing world-class entertainment to the Frost Bank Center as we unite people through unforgettable experiences,” said Casey Heverling, Senior Vice President of Facilities for SS&E.

Heverling said they had been a part of the Oak View Group Arena Alliance and greatly benefitted from the resources provided. “In an effort to enhance our entertainment offerings,” he continued, “we’re bringing Oak View Group on site here in San Antonio to strengthen our bookings and increase opportunities for our guests.”

“We are excited to partner with SS&E in identifying and securing new exciting live event opportunities for San Antonio,” said Peter Luukko, Co-Chairman at OVG360. “The San Antonio region is a great entertainment destination and we look forward to working closely with Casey and his team.”

Formerly known as AT&T Center, Frost Bank is the San Antonio Spurs’ longest-tenured partner. The NBA team plays its home games at the venue in San Antonio. The Frost Bank name was introduced as the new naming rights partner for the team’s home arena this past August.

Aside from the new SS&E deal, OVG also manages several venues throughout Texas including the Moody Center in Austin, Ford Arena in Beaumont, and the American Bank Center Arena and Selena Auditorium in Corpus Christi. It also manages Dallas’ Cotton Bowl Arena at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and Fair Park Coliseum, as well as the University of Houston’s Fertitta Center, Cougar Softball Stadium, Darryl and Lori Schroeder Park, and TDECU Stadium.

