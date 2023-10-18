Singer-songwriter Parker McCollum revealed an extensive tour that is scheduled to run from January to late August in 2024.

The Americana and country musician will launch the “Burn It Down Tour,” which derives from the hit track of the same name on his latest album Never Enough, on January 18 at Spokane Arena in Washington. From there, the tour will visit 40 more cities including Idaho Falls, New Orleans, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Savannah, Abilene, Kansas City, Saratoga Springs, Des Moines and more before concluding in his home state of Texas on August 31 at American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi.

Special guests Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge and Catie Offerman will provide support on select dates.

“2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together,” McCollum said in a statement. “I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The ‘Burn It Down Tour’ is going to be absolutely epic.”

Burn It Down Tour 2024 🔥

Join Gold Chain Nation to get access first to pre-sale. See y’all out there!https://t.co/iL4Drk5cx6 pic.twitter.com/DQwoLARjpL — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) October 13, 2023

Tickets head on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can check out tickets on the secondary market via the links below.

Following an award-winning year in 2022 where he won an Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Artist of the Year and CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year with his “To Be Loved by You” song, McCollum dropped his fourth and the latest record Never Enough this past May.

Never Enough includes the country singer’s RIAA certified Platinum hit “Handle On You,” which was released last year, as well as his current radio single “Burn It Down.” Singles “Stoned,” “I Ain’t Going Nowhere,” and “Speed” also dropped ahead of its release.

McCollum is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the upcoming 57th Annual CMA Awards.

See the complete schedule of Parker McCollum’s trek and ticket links below:

Parker McCollum – Burn It Down Tour 2024

Thu Jan 18 | Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena

Fri Jan 19 | Everett, WA | Angel Of The Winds Arena

Sat Jan 20 | Eugene, OR | Matthew Knight Arena

Thu Jan 25 | West Valley City, UT | Maverik Center

Fri Jan 26 | Idaho Falls, ID | Hero Arena Inside The Mountain America Center

Sat Jan 27 | Billings, MT | First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Thu Feb 01 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center

Fri Feb 02 | Huntington, WV | Mountain Health Arena

Sat Feb 03 | West Lafayette, IN | Elliott Hall of Music

Thu Feb 08 | Kalamazoo, MI | Wings Event Center

Fri Feb 09 | Dayton, OH | Nutter Center

Sat Feb 10 | St. Louis, MO | Chaifetz Arena

Fri Mar 01 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena

Sat Mar 02 | Savannah, GA | Enmarket Arena

Thu Apr 04 | Abilene, TX | Taylor County Expo Center

Fri Apr 05 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena

Tue Apr 11 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Sat Apr 12 | Lake Charles, LA | Lake Charles Civic Center

Sat Apr 13 | Waco, TX | Touchdown Alley at McClane Stadium

Tue Apr 18 | Roanoke, VA | Berglund Center

Fri Apr 19 | Greensboro, NC | White Oak Amphitheatre

Thu May 02 | Salina, KS | Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Fri May 03 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Sat May 04 | Columbia, MO | Mizzou Arena

Fri May 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sat May 25 | Gilford, NH | Bank of NH Pavilion

Sun May 26 | Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amp

Sat Jun 01 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place

Sat Jun 08 | Detroit, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thu Jun 27 | Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

Fri Jun 28 | Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Jun 29 | Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

Tue Jul 18 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater

Fri Jul 19 | Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater

Thu Aug 15 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Fri Aug 16 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sat Aug 17 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri Aug 23 | Rio Rancho, NM | Rio Rancho Events Center

Sun Aug 25 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30 | College Station, TX | Reed Arena

Sat Aug 31 | Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena

