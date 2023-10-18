Madonna’s Celebration World Tour just kicked-off, though the legendary popstar might have to pay a hefty fine after breaking a venue’s strict curfew.

The tour began over the weekend with two gigs at London’s O2 Arena, however, on Sunday night, Madonna didn’t end up hitting the stage until 9 p.m. due to reported technical issues. While the concert was set to end with a curfew of 10:30 p.m., her show ran an extra 30 minutes until 11 p.m. for a 140-minute set. The arena then cut her concert short, leaving her last four songs out of the set.

While shows at The O2 have a curfew time of 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the curfew time on Sunday is 10:30 p.m. This could land her with a £300,000 fine, as the O2’s AEG and Transport for London include fines of £10,000 a minute for shows that overrun.

However, she did not break the curfew for the wider Greenwich borough. A spokesperson told Metro that “we have looked into reports regarding the concert” and “we do not intend to investigate as the performance did not breach any Council rules.”

Madonna continued her London run with gigs on Tuesday and Wednesday before she heads to Belgium for a pair of shows at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis. From there, she’ll play a handful of shows across Europe later this year before heading to North America. The trek across the U.S. and Canada is set to run through April 2024.

The Celebration Tour was met with many consumer complaints when tickets first went on sale, as fans complained of “platinum” and “dynamic” ticket tactics, causing prices to surge. A month before the tour was set to begin, Madonna landed in the hospital, leaving shows in limbo. Then, a week before the North American shows began, Madonna announced she would be postponing dates in the U.S. and Canada, while the European trek would serve as the tour’s opening leg.

Find a full list of Madonna’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

October 18 — London, UK | The O2

October 21 — Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis

October 22 — Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis

October 25 — Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena

October 26 — Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena

October 28 — Stockholm, SE | Tele2 Arena

November 1 — Barcelona, ES | Palau Sant Jordi

November 2 — Barcelona, ES | Palau Sant Jordi

November 6 — Lisbon, PT | Altice Arena

November 7 — Lisbon, PT | Altice Arena

November 12 — Paris, FR | Accor Arena

November 13 — Paris, FR | Accor Arena

November 15 — Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena

November 16 — Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena

November 19 — Paris, FR | Accor Arena

November 20 — Paris, FR | Accor Arena

November 23 — Milan, IT | Mediolanum Forum

November 25 — Milan, IT | Mediolanum Forum

November 28 — Berlin, DE | Mercedes-Benz Arena

November 29 — Berlin, DE | Mercedes-Benz Arena

December 1 — Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

December 2 — Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

December 5 — London, UK | The O2

December 6 — London, UK | The O2

Original dates scheduled are indicated where applicable

December 13 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (no change)

December 14 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (no change)

December 16 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (Originally scheduled for MSG 8/27/23)

December 18 — Washington, DC | Capital One Arena (no change)

December 19 — Washington, DC | Capital One Arena (9/2/2023)

2024

January 8 — Boston, MA | TD Garden (8/30/2023)

January 9 — Boston, MA | TD Garden (8/31/2023)

January 11 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena (8/13/2023)

January 12 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena (8/14/2023)

January 15 — Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (8/5/2023)

January 18 — Montreal, QC | Bell Centre (8/19/2023)

January 20 — Montreal, QC | Bell Centre (8/20/2023)

January 22 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (8/23/2023)

January 23 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (8/24/2023)

January 25 — Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center (12/20/2023)

January 29 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (8/26/2023)

February 1 — Chicago, IL | United Center (8/9/2023)

February 2 — Chicago, IL | United Center (8/10/2023)

February 5 — Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena (8/7/2023)

February 8 — Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (8/2/2023)

February 13 — Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center (7/30/2023)

February 17 — Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (7/18/2023)

February 18 — Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (7/19/2023)

February 21 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena (7/15/2023)

February 24 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center (1/13/2024)

February 27 — San Francisco, CA | Chase Center (10/4/2023)

February 28 — San Francisco, CA | Chase Center (10/5/2023)

March 1 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena (10/7/2023)

March 2 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena (10/8/2024)

March 4 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Originally scheduled for Crypto.com arena on 9/27/23)

March 5 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Originally scheduled for Crypto.com arena on 9/28/23)

March 7 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Originally scheduled for Crypto.com arena on 9/30/23)

March 9 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Originally scheduled for Crypto.com arena on 10/01/23)

March 11 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Combines shows originally scheduled on 1/7 & 1/8/24)

March 13 — Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena (1/11/2024)

March 16 — Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center (7/22/2023)

March 19 — Denver, CO | Ball Arena (7/25/2023)

March 24 — Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center (9/18/2023)

March 25 — Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center (9/19/2023)

March 28 — Houston, TX | Toyota Center (9/13/2023)

March 29 — Houston, TX | Toyota Center (9/14/2023)

April 1 — Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena (9/5/2023)

April 4 — Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena (9/7/2023)

April 6 — Miami, FL | Kaseya Center (9/9/2023)

April 7 — Miami, FL | Kaseya Center (9/10/2023)

April 14 — Austin, TX | Moody Center (9/21/2023)

April 15 — Austin, TX | Moody Center (9/22/2023)

April 20 — Mexico City | Palacio De Los Deportes (1/25/2024)

April 21 —Mexico City | Palacio De Los Deportes (1/27/2024)

April 23 — Mexico City | Palacio De Los Deportes (1/28/2024)

April 24 — Mexico City | Palacio De Los Deportes (1/30/2024)

