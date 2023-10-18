The content creator subscription platform Patreon is heading into the world of live-streamed events with its recent acquisition of Moment.

Moment, which was formerly known as Moment House, first entered the industry space in 2019 ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming for creators to offer “special, ticketed experiences for their fans.” This includes streamed podcasts, documentary premieres, and intimate concerts. According to CrunchBase, Moment raised $13.5 million in funding from various investors.

While terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, Patreon plans to integrate “foundational elements” of both Moment and Patreon platforms, creating a “seamless experience across our membership, digital commerce and digital event products.” Patreon, a monetization platform, allows creators to offer subscription services and sell products.

“Patreon’s mission has always been to help creators take control over their work, deepen connections with their most passionate fans, and build successful, sustainable businesses,” Jack Conte, co-founder and CEO of Patreon, said in a statement. “On the heels of releasing our new brand identity, mobile app, and a suite of creator tools, joining forces with Moment will further strengthen Patreon’s offerings for creators.”

One of Moment’s founders, Arjun Mehta, said the platform also allows creators to monetize their own live experiences, and with Patreon’s acquisition, they can “deliver an even better, integrated experience to many more creators and their communities.”

Moment will hold its first post-acquisition event on Thursday, October 19; Crooked Media’s Pod Save America Live from Washington, D.C. will feature special guests Sen. John Fetterman, chef José Andrés and Virginia State Senate candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy. On October 26, James and Jimmie will bring “Small Town Murder: The Murder Birds” to Moment, delving into a murder that took place in a small town.

Other upcoming events include the “I Have to Do This” documentary premiere by Ethan Nestor, comedy storytelling from DJ Pryor, and the monthly standup comedy show “Headgum Happy Hour.”

Find Moment’s upcoming events here.

Last Updated on October 18, 2023