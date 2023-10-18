The Dutch dance festival DGTL is heading to the U.S. this December.

The stateside shows will take place back-to-back on December 1 in New York City and December 2 in Los Angeles. In New York, the Danish trio WhoMadeWho will take the stage alongside artists Ida Engberg, AMEME, German producer Henrik Schwarz, Irish Mano Le Tough and the South Korean producer Shubostar. The following day, WhoMadeWho, Mano Le Tough, Henrik Schwarz, and Shubostar will also appear in Los Angeles, as well as a set from the French duo Parallelle.

Teksupport, the New York City-based electronic producer, will partner with the festival for both shows, while the Los Angeles event will also be produced in partnership with Stranger Than.

At this time, venues for both events have not been announced.

This is the furthest west DGTL has gone; while originating in Amsterdam in 2013, the festival has also held events in Barcelona, Madrid, Tel Aviv, Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Santiago, São Paulo and Guadalajara.

DGTL boasts music, art, and sustainability, noting that their goal is “to transform from the world’s first circular festival to become the first regenerative event organization on a global scale.” They hope to become the world’s most sustainable electronic music festival through resources, energy, mobility, sanitation, and food. The festival also aims to make art as important as music with various art installations.

Find out more about DGTL and register here.

Last Updated on October 18, 2023