“Rockstar” singer Post Malone is rounding-out 2023 in a huge way — opening BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas.

The $3.7 billion Fontainebleau Las Vegas is debuting its 67-story building in December, showcasing the move from Miami Beach’s entertainment scene to the Las Vegas strip. The 3,800-seat BleauLive Theater will open with two consecutive “history-making nights” with Malone on December 30 and 31.

“New Year’s Eve is iconic in this city and I’m excited to ring in 2024 as the first headliner at Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” Malone said in a statement.

Fontainebleau Development president Brett Mufson signed-on to the event with creative director Peter Arnell during a chance encounter with Malone and his manager Austin Rosen in London, according to Billboard. During the conversation, Malone was invited to perform.

“The brand is rooted in nostalgia around our entertainment history. But how do we look at that with a contemporary point of view?” Mufson told the publication. “Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. — who are those performers of this era? Post is one of them; he’s a modern-day music genius.”

While its neighboring resorts host big-name acts, Mufson told Billboard that Fontainebleau will either do two to six shows or two to eight shows per artist, and already, the resort is close to signing more than a dozen acts. During the week, meetings and car shows will take over BleauLive, followed by concerts and fights on the weekends.

“Fontainebleau has a decades-long legacy of welcoming the world’s biggest headliners for our New Year’s Eve guests,” Jeffrey Soffer, Fontainebleau development chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud to have Post Malone—one of the most sought-after and showstopping entertainers of his generation—make history as the first artist to perform for our guests following our grand opening.”

Tickets to Malone’s gigs head on sale October 20 at 10 a.m., starting off at $150. Special New Year’s Eve packages are available; a $3,700 package includes a two-night stay in a room or suite, tickets in Row A to see Malone’s show on either night, and a $250 food and beverage credit.

Malone just dropped his fifth studio chart-topping album Austin this past July, which includes singles “Chemical,” “Mourning,” and “Overdrive.” Since his 2016 debut, Malone has been a driving force in the industry, blending pop, rap, and rock with hit tracks like “Better Now,” “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee, and “Circles.”

Last Updated on October 17, 2023