Announced nearly a year ago, the SeatGeek era has arrived at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, both for the NBA’s Jazz and all over events at the arena. Consumers with tickets to upcoming events were informed of the shift from the previous ticketing system – Ticketmaster – via email as their tickets are now available only on the SeatGeek platform.

“The calendar ahead at Delta Center includes not only the 50th season of Jazz basketball, but some of the biggest performers and events we’ve seen to date, including Tool Wednesday night,” Mark Powell, senior vice president of events at Delta Center said. “As we continue to bring new and exciting entertainment to Salt Lake City, we look forward to our partnership with SeatGeek.”

The arena and ticketing platform have had the new arrangement in the works for months, originally announcing the switch in vendors in November of last year. Utah was the fourth NBA organization to switch to SeatGeek, joining the New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Brooklyn Nets – who have since left the platform under some controversy.

“Utah is quickly becoming a major global hub for sports, technology and culture, and the Jazz exemplify the best in innovation, teamwork and grit,” said Jack Groetzinger, CEO and co-founder of SeatGeek at the time of the initial announcement last fall. “We’re proud to partner with a world-class organization like the Jazz that challenges the status quo of what ticketing can be to grow, engage and meet the demands of today’s fans.”

SeatGeek is the new Official Ticketing Partner of the Utah Jazz and Delta Center! This means that even though you bought tickets in a Ticketmaster account, you must move those to SeatGeek in order to gain entry to any event at Delta Center.

Anticipating that some Jazz ticketholders and concert attendees may not have seen the messages indicating their need to switch to the new app for their tickets, the Delta Center reportedly staffed its “ambassadors” program heavily this week, planning to help coach consumers through switching tickets from the Ticketmaster mobile-only ticketing system to the SeatGeek mobile-only ticketing system, since neither vendor cares to offer consumers any alternative than the data-centric mobile-locked ticketing format.

Upcoming events at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center include Utah Jazz games, as well as concerts in October by Christian Nodal, SZA, $uicideboy$, and Guns N’ Roses.

