Nicholas Sparks’ “The Notebook” will forever go down as one of the most popular romance novels and films of all time, and now, fans can witness the magical love story on Broadway.

The musical, based on Sparks’ best-selling 1996 novel, will begin previews at the Schoenfeld Theatre on February 10, followed by an opening night on March 14. The Michael Greif and Schele Williams-directed show includes a book by Bekah Brunstetter and music and lyrics from Ingrid Michaelson.

Casting has not been announced at this time.

“The Notebook” delves into the story of Allie and Noah, set in 1940’s South Carolina. The pair, who fell in love as teenagers, spent years apart living their own lives until they reconnect again as adults. However, when they meet years later, Allie is engaged. The two reminisce on old times and Allie is forced to make the hardest decision of her life: choosing the man her parents always wanted, or spending the rest of her life with her first true love.

The novel sparked the iconic 2004 film featuring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. Since its release, the movie has gone on to become a cult classic.

In a statement ahead of the release, Sparks said the storyline for “The Notebook” is loosely based on his wife’s grandparents. While he said he always knew the story would have a good chance of being successful, “the trajectory of ‘The Notebook’ has been beyond my wildest dreams.”

“I have always felt fortunate for the wonderful partners that helped bring Noah and Allie’s love story to the big screen and, now, I am grateful for the incredibly talented team that has created a remarkable musical stage production of ‘The Notebook’ for live audiences to experience and enjoy,” Sparks said, noting that he can’t wait for fans to “see the story in its newest form on stage.”

Tickets are currently available for the 2024 show. Find tickets via resale marketplaces below:

‘The Notebook’ Broadway Tickets

The Notebook Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

The Notebook Tickets at ScoreBig

The Notebook Tickets at SeatGeek

The Notebook Tickets at StubHub

The Notebook Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership offer with code TICKETNEWS

The Notebook Tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on October 2, 2023