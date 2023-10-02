Los Angeles is the home of entertainment, and through a new partnership between AEG Worldwide and the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, the City of Angels will be showcased across the globe.

The multi-year agreement is aimed to drive targeted visibility for the city with the non-profit tourism promotion organization and the Los Angeles-based live entertainment company.

“We ❤️ LA,” AEG shared in a social media post, announcing the news.

In addition to showcasing Los Angeles through AEG’s portfolio, LA Tourism will also become an official partner of NHL’s LA Kings, as well as an official partner of the “Preferred Destination in America” of The O2 London, bringing in visitors from the U.K. This will mark the first partnership between LA Tourism and an NHL team.

LA Tourism and Convention Board President and CEO Adam Burke noted in a press release that the new partnership will “elevate tourism opportunities for both organizations.”

“AEG’s commitment to driving meaningful change in the world through philanthropy, sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion aligns perfectly with LA Tourism’s core values and supports our mission to improve the quality of life for all Angelenos through the economic and community benefits of tourism,” Burke said. “Our partnership with AEG will enable us to accelerate the pace of economic recovery in LA, fueling job creation, local business sales, and vital tax revenues.”

Since January 2020, 7,700 brand-new hotel rooms have been added across Los Angeles, as well as the ongoing, $30 billion modernization of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The city is also home to the largest number of performing arts venues and museums in the country, as well as more professional sports team than any other destination in the U.S.

LA Tourism will be featured across AEG assets in the U.S. and the U.K. through the partnership, as well as enhanced brand presence across the LA Kings’ and The O2’s digital channels.

AEG’s Vice President of Global Partnerships, Scott Emery, said the partnership is “committed to enhancing the allure of Los Angeles as a hub for world-class sports and live entertainment.”

“By combining our strengths, we look forward to showcasing the incredible opportunities this city has to offer and continuing in our mission to deliver world-class fan experiences in the entertainment capital of the world, furthering the city’s reputation as a destination of choice for people everywhere,” Emery said.

Last Updated on October 2, 2023