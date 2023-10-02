BeyHive is in for a treat — the Renaissance World Tour is hitting the big screen this November.

“Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply,” Beyonce said in a social media post early Monday morning with an accompanying video announcing the film.

‘RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE’ will head to Cinemark theaters across the U.S., with preshows beginning November 30. The 2.5 hour film, which delves into the journey of Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour, showcases concerts from its inception in Stockholm, Sweden to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Music lovers have demonstrated how much they enjoy taking in captivating concerts in our shared, immersive auditoriums, and we are excited to give the BeyHive a perfect place to sing and dance along to RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ surrounded by other enthusiasts,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Queen Bey is an artist known for her remarkable showmanship, which will come to life in a huge way on our larger-than-life screens – sure to have fans crazy in love.”

Tickets are available now to all U.S. Cinemark theaters in the U.S., with more showtimes to be added. Find tickets here.

The Renaissance Tour just wrapped-up on Sunday in Kansas City, breaking ticket sales records worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing tour by a female artist. The trek followed the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance. The album debuted at No. 1 and included tracks “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It.”

Beyonce isn’t the only one bringing her show to theaters; last month, popstar Taylor Swift announced that her record-breaking Eras Tour would head to theaters across the globe, starting October 13.

