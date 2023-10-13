Zakk Sabbath is heading out on a tour across North America this coming winter.
The Zakk Wylde-led Black Sabbath cover band will embark on the “Tour Forever / Forever Tour” later this year, kicking things off on December 5 in Sacramento. They’ll stop at venues like Spokane’s Knitting Factory, the Midway Music Hall in Edmonton, Calgary’s Palace Theatre, the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, and San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre, hitting cities along the way like Chicago, Baltimore, Atlanta and Dallas. The run will wrap-up at Los Angeles’ Belasco on January 20.
Throughout the outing, The Native Howl will provide support.
Zakk Sabbath — rounded-out by Ozzy Osbourne and Rob Zombie bassist Robert “Blasko” Nicholson and drummer Joey Castillo of Danzig and Queens of the Stone Age — has been touring since 2014. Wylde, who has performed for a number of years alongside Osbourne, just joined the reunited Pantera as a touring lead guitarist as a fill-in for their original guitarist and Wylde’s friend Dimebag Darrell.
Find a full list of Zakk Sabbath’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:
Zakk Sabbath Tickets
Zakk Sabbath Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
Zakk Sabbath Tickets at ScoreBig
Zakk Sabbath Tickets at SeatGeek
Zakk Sabbath Tickets at StubHub
Zakk Sabbath Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership with code TICKETNEWS
Zakk Sabbath Tickets at Vivid Seats
Zakk Sabbath ‘Tour Forever / Forever Tour’ 2023-2024
Dec. 05 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Dec. 06 – Pomona, CA – Glass House
Dec. 08 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe – South Shore Room
Dec. 09 – Chico, CA – Senator Theater
Dec. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Dec. 12 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
Dec. 13 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
Dec. 15 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
Dec. 16 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
Dec. 17 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater
Dec. 18 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
Dec. 20 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Dec. 21 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
Dec. 22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Dec. 28 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Dec. 29 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center
Dec. 30 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Dec. 31 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Jan. 03 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!
Jan. 05 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Jan. 06 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club
Jan. 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
Jan. 09 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Jan. 10 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Jan. 12 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
Jan. 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
Jan. 14 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Jan. 16 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
Jan. 17 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
Jan. 19 – Tucson, AZ – Encore
Jan. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
Last Updated on October 13, 2023
Leave a Reply