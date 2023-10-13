Zakk Sabbath is heading out on a tour across North America this coming winter.

The Zakk Wylde-led Black Sabbath cover band will embark on the “Tour Forever / Forever Tour” later this year, kicking things off on December 5 in Sacramento. They’ll stop at venues like Spokane’s Knitting Factory, the Midway Music Hall in Edmonton, Calgary’s Palace Theatre, the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, and San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre, hitting cities along the way like Chicago, Baltimore, Atlanta and Dallas. The run will wrap-up at Los Angeles’ Belasco on January 20.

Throughout the outing, The Native Howl will provide support.

Zakk Sabbath — rounded-out by Ozzy Osbourne and Rob Zombie bassist Robert “Blasko” Nicholson and drummer Joey Castillo of Danzig and Queens of the Stone Age — has been touring since 2014. Wylde, who has performed for a number of years alongside Osbourne, just joined the reunited Pantera as a touring lead guitarist as a fill-in for their original guitarist and Wylde’s friend Dimebag Darrell.

Find a full list of Zakk Sabbath’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Zakk Sabbath Tickets

Zakk Sabbath Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Zakk Sabbath Tickets at ScoreBig

Zakk Sabbath Tickets at SeatGeek

Zakk Sabbath Tickets at StubHub

Zakk Sabbath Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership with code TICKETNEWS

Zakk Sabbath Tickets at Vivid Seats

Zakk Sabbath ‘Tour Forever / Forever Tour’ 2023-2024

Dec. 05 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Dec. 06 – Pomona, CA – Glass House

Dec. 08 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe – South Shore Room

Dec. 09 – Chico, CA – Senator Theater

Dec. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Dec. 12 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

Dec. 13 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

Dec. 15 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

Dec. 16 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

Dec. 17 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater

Dec. 18 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

Dec. 20 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Dec. 21 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Dec. 22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Dec. 28 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Dec. 29 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

Dec. 30 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Dec. 31 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Jan. 03 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

Jan. 05 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Jan. 06 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club

Jan. 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

Jan. 09 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Jan. 10 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Jan. 12 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

Jan. 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Jan. 14 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Jan. 16 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

Jan. 17 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Jan. 19 – Tucson, AZ – Encore

Jan. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

Last Updated on October 13, 2023