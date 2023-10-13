Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Chicago Fire FC is offering fans a financial incentive for next year’s season tickets or for single-day games versus Inter Miami CF.

On October 4, Chicago defeated CF 4-1 at the nearly sold-out 61,000-seat Soldier Field. During the game, global superstar Lionel Messi — who has been driving-up sales in the league since his arrival — was unable to make it on the field due to an injury.

Following the match, the team announced that it would offer an account credit of $250 (£206/€238) toward new memberships for the 2024 season “to show our appreciation.” Instead of using the new member credit, single-game buyers also have the option of accepting a $50 account credit to go towards any Chicago Fire match versus Inter Miami, “regardless of which players are able to make an appearance on the pitch.”

According to CBS News, this was Chicago Fire’s largest crowd this season, as it normally averages around 14,000 attendees per game. Additionally, the BBC reported that their previous highest-attendance record at Soldier Field was during its match against LA Galaxy for its inaugural MLS debut back in 1998.

Soccer fans had mixed feelings on the incentive; some were supportive of the discount while others found it odd that the team would do this simply because of Messi.

“We will compensate you if you promise to give us more money in the future” absolute shambles of a club. — Revecca Spun (@Reveccaspun) October 4, 2023

Incredible the team reacts to one player being out — Fernando Rendon (@FernandoSVZLA) October 3, 2023

Idk why people are laughing. This is a good deal to get people to come and lower the prices of a future game! — DarthKeane (@DarthKeane247) October 3, 2023

This feels unprecedented, right? "Returning" money (either as a deposit for future season tickets or in-game cash). "To show our appreciation, the Chicago Fire will be offering a $250 account credit toward new memberships for the 2024 season – or a $50 account credit for… https://t.co/2fHBkR2RMw — José Roberto Nuñez (@JoserNunez91) October 3, 2023

Chicago Fire jacked up tix prices by 10x, touting tomorrow's match as the Messi game across social, OOH, and other channels for months. They are now offering a minor account credit towards 2024 tix due to Messi's injury, allowing them to keep all revenue from their gouging scheme https://t.co/ctG07pnCbw — regan (@ReganOff) October 3, 2023

Chicago Fire is slated to take-on New York City FC next on October 21 at Citi Field.

