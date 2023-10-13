The musical comedy “Shucked” is ending its Broadway run, but will head out on a North American tour next fall.

“Shucked,” which began previews at the Nederlander Theater this past March, will officially close its doors on January 14, 2024. By the time it closes, the show would have played 28 previews and 327 regular performances on the Main Stem.

“LAST CALL, MOTHER SHUCKERS! 🌽” the show announced on Instagram. “We’ve loved every minute we’ve spent at the Nederlander Theatre, but it’s time to pack up our tractor as we prepare to hit the road in North America, the West End, Australia, and more!”

Fans of the Jack O’Brien-directed musical won’t have to wait too long to see the show back in theaters, as it’ll kick-off a North American tour next fall at the Providence Performing Arts Center. “Shucked” is set to appear in 30 cities on tour, including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Nashville, St. Louis, and Orlando, with more dates set to be announced going forward.

The show, described as “an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con man, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town,” delves into the story of Maizy, a young woman from the fictional Cob County. After the corn crop in her county fails, she is forced to head out and seek help from the outside world — leaving her sheltered life behind.

While on Broadway, “Shucked” received nine Tony Award nominations and Alex Newell took home the crown for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

