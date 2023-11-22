In a significant leap towards transforming Edinburgh’s cultural landscape, AEG Europe, a prominent division of the sports and live entertainment giant AEG, has revealed plans for the city’s inaugural major indoor arena. The proposed 8,500-capacity venue, strategically located in the heart of Edinburgh Park, is set to become a cultural cornerstone for the Scottish capital.

Parabola, the developers and site owners of Edinburgh Park, have agreed to sell the prime location to AEG, marking a pivotal moment in the city’s cultural evolution. With access to public transport and major motorways — including two conveniently located tram stops, two mainline stations, and ample bus connections — the west Edinburgh site is being hailed as an ideal hub for the arena.

Alex Hill, President and CEO of AEG Europe, expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing the site’s potential as a cultural hub.

“It’s a location with immense potential, amplified by Parabola’s transformative development and regeneration of Edinburgh Park,” Hill stated.

Hill envisions the 8,500-capacity arena as a catalyst for bringing world-class live music and entertainment to Edinburgh, solidifying its status as a global destination for culture and tourism.

Peter Millican, chairman and founder of Parabola, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the collaboration with AEG as a significant step towards creating an iconic venue for the city.

“The new Edinburgh Arena will put west Edinburgh on the map as a new cultural destination,” Millican said.

The planning application for AEG’s Edinburgh Park Arena will be submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council in the coming weeks. The process is expected to conclude within six months, paving the way for construction to begin in early 2025, with the inaugural live events gracing the stage in 2027.

