The Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas will host a friendly soccer match between FC Barcelona and Club América on December 21 at 8 p.m. local time (3 a.m. CET) in support of the victims of Hurricane Otis that struck Acapulco in Mexico last month, killing at least 48 people.

In 2022, FC Barcelona — one of the best two teams of La Liga, the top tier of Spanish football — faced Juventus at the 90,000-capacity Cotton Bowl. The upcoming match will be the seventh time Barça will play against Club América, Mexican ‘Eagles.’

⚽️ FC Barcelona vs Club America

🏟️ Cotton Bowl

📍 Dallas, Texas

📅 December 21st See you there! 👋🇺🇸 Register to be one of the first to buy tickets! ⬇️🎟️ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 17, 2023

The first time the two teams played was during the famous 1937 North American tour, and their most recent match was 12 years ago in August 2011, also in Dallas, where the Catalans won 2-0.

Barcelona, Lionel Messi’s former team where he earned the title of being the highest scorer player for a single club, is one of the most widely supported teams in the world with 22 European and worldwide titles, including five UEFA Champions League titles, a record four UEFA Cup Winners’ Cups, a joint record five UEFA Super Cups, a record three Inter-Cities Fairs Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and more.

América, who feature former Barça midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, on the other hand, have won more Liga MX titles than any other club. They have already secured first place in the 2023 Apertura standings ahead of the playoffs beginning later this month.

Public tickets of the match will go on sale Friday, November 24 at 10 a.m. on Fair Park’s website. Fans can also score their tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The game will be broadcast globally, including Mexico and the United States, through Univision and Televisa.

Last Updated on November 22, 2023