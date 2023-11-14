Multi-platinum Canadian singer and songwriter Ali Gatie has unveiled plans for his 2024 “All The Things I Wished I Said Tour.” The 21-date global tour is set to take place across North America, Europe, and the UK.

The trek will begin on January 26 at Saint Andrews Hall in Detroit, with other stops in major cities like Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Brussels, Berlin, Amsterdam, and many more. The final show is scheduled for April 21 at Earth Hall in London.

The upcoming tour will be a continuation of Gatie’s musical journey, building on the success of projects like 2020’s You and his 2021 EP, The Idea of Her, featuring his collaboration with Marshmello and Ty Dolla $ign titled “Do You Believe.”

North American presale tickets will begin on Tuesday, November 14 at 1 p.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale date, Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of All The Things I Wish I Said tour can be found below:

Ali Gatie ‘All The Things I Wish I Said Tour’ 2024

Fri Jan 26 — Detroit, MI | Saint Andrews Hall

Sun Jan 28 — Chicago, IL | House of Blues Chicago

Fri Feb 02 — Toronto, ON | The Opera House

Mon Feb 05 — Montreal, QC | Théâtre Beanfield

Wed Feb 07 — Boston, MA | Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens

Fri Feb 09 — New York, NY | Irving Plaza Powered by Verizon 5G

Sat Feb 10 — Brooklyn, NY | Warsaw

Mon Feb 12 — Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Wed Feb 14 — Houston, TX | House of Blues Houston

Fri Feb 16 — Ft. Worth, TX | Tannahills Tavern and Music Hall

Mon Feb 19 — Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Wed Feb 21 — Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

Thu Feb 22 — San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore

Wed Apr 10 — Paris, France | Trabendo

Thu Apr 11 — Brussels, Belgium | Le Botanique

Sat Apr 13 — Cologne, Germany | Die Kantine

Sun Apr 14 — Berlin, Germany | Hole44

Wed Apr 17 — Amsterdam, Netherlands | Melkweg OZ

Fri Apr 19 — Manchester, UK | Academy 2

Sun Apr 21 — London, UK | Earth Hall

