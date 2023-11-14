Multi-platinum Canadian singer and songwriter Ali Gatie has unveiled plans for his 2024 “All The Things I Wished I Said Tour.” The 21-date global tour is set to take place across North America, Europe, and the UK.
The trek will begin on January 26 at Saint Andrews Hall in Detroit, with other stops in major cities like Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Brussels, Berlin, Amsterdam, and many more. The final show is scheduled for April 21 at Earth Hall in London.
The upcoming tour will be a continuation of Gatie’s musical journey, building on the success of projects like 2020’s You and his 2021 EP, The Idea of Her, featuring his collaboration with Marshmello and Ty Dolla $ign titled “Do You Believe.”
North American presale tickets will begin on Tuesday, November 14 at 1 p.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale date, Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
A complete list of All The Things I Wish I Said tour can be found below:
Ali Gatie ‘All The Things I Wish I Said Tour’ 2024
Fri Jan 26 — Detroit, MI | Saint Andrews Hall
Sun Jan 28 — Chicago, IL | House of Blues Chicago
Fri Feb 02 — Toronto, ON | The Opera House
Mon Feb 05 — Montreal, QC | Théâtre Beanfield
Wed Feb 07 — Boston, MA | Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens
Fri Feb 09 — New York, NY | Irving Plaza Powered by Verizon 5G
Sat Feb 10 — Brooklyn, NY | Warsaw
Mon Feb 12 — Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre
Wed Feb 14 — Houston, TX | House of Blues Houston
Fri Feb 16 — Ft. Worth, TX | Tannahills Tavern and Music Hall
Mon Feb 19 — Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
Wed Feb 21 — Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
Thu Feb 22 — San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore
Wed Apr 10 — Paris, France | Trabendo
Thu Apr 11 — Brussels, Belgium | Le Botanique
Sat Apr 13 — Cologne, Germany | Die Kantine
Sun Apr 14 — Berlin, Germany | Hole44
Wed Apr 17 — Amsterdam, Netherlands | Melkweg OZ
Fri Apr 19 — Manchester, UK | Academy 2
Sun Apr 21 — London, UK | Earth Hall
