Beyoncé may soon grace the stage of the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas.

According to The New York Post, there are talks between the pop sensation and James Dolan, the executive chairman of MSG Networks, potentially marking the beginning of a new era in Las Vegas residencies. Beyoncé, accompanied by her mother, Tina Knowles, as well as her husband, Jay-Z, reportedly toured the MSG Sphere, exploring the possibilities of a new show.

The MSG Sphere, a cutting-edge venue that comes with a $2.3 billion price tag, has been making headlines with its ongoing U2 residency, “U2: UV Achtung Baby.” Their residency has not only proven to be a commercial success, recently extending into February 2024, but has also attracted stars like Lady Gaga for special appearances.

The MSG Sphere is striving to regain financial stability after a reported $98.4 million loss in the latest financial quarter, according to a company filing. Following the nearly $100 million loss, Chief Financial Officer Guatam Ranhji resigned after 11 months in the role.

The significance of Beyoncé’s potential residency becomes even more apparent when considering other esteemed artists like Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney, and Lady Gaga, who are also said to be in consideration. The Sphere also recently announced its extension into the sports world with a UFC match in late 2024.

While the BeyHive awaits confirmation on the potential of a Vegas residency, fans can catch her in theaters starting on December 1 for the premiere of “Renaissance World Tour” concert film.

Last Updated on November 16, 2023