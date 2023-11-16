The sports and live entertainment company Oak View Group announced a partnership with Oracle to shorten concession lines and introduced a new mobile ordering and streamlined digital payment processing system.

The partnership allows OVG access to Oracle’s MICROS Simphony Cloud and Payments Cloud Service in its owned and operated arenas, including the New York Islanders’ UBS Arena, Belmont Park in New York, Moody Center at the University of Texas in Austin, and Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Center. Over the next several months, it will rollout to its global portfolio of arenas, stadiums, and event venues. This will also allow OVG access to real-time data, helping the company make more informed decisions regarding fans’ needs.

Fans can easily buy food and beverages with contactless pay options like debit/credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

OVG’s President of OVG Hospitality, Ken /Gaber, said the partnership is purely about “the fan experience.”

“From grab-and-go, self-checkout, mobile ordering to just-walk-out, we are hyper-focused on ensuring our guests have shorter lines and quicker access to a wide variety of high-quality delicious food and beverage options to increase the fan’s time spent enjoying the event,” Gaber said. “We want our guests to have a memorable experience anytime they attend an event at an OVG venue.”

Simon de Montfort Walker, executive vice president and general manager for Oracle Food and Beverage & Consumer Payments echoed similar sentiments, noting that “fans are looking for a great experience in all aspects of their stadium visit.”

“As OVG has continued to grow exponentially, it has also continued to deliver on its unrelenting focus on the fan,” Walker said. “Together, we can take that experience to the next level by enabling OVG to bring the new innovations its fans want to stadiums faster.”

Last Updated on November 16, 2023